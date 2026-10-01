Matthew Perry's life beyond 'Friends' explored in The One About Matthew Perry: All about its streaming details

There's good news for fans of Friends actor Matthew Perry as a new docuseries titled The One About Matthew Perry, exploring the actor’s life beyond the show, is set to arrive on OTT this month. Streaming giant Netflix recently announced the series with its trailer and a social media post.

The docuseries will explore Perry's life beyond Friends, including his rise to fame, personal struggles and battle with addiction. Here’s all you need to know about its streaming details.

The One About Matthew Perry: Where to watch

The One About Matthew Perry will premiere on Netflix on October 27, 2026. The documentary consists of three parts and offers viewers a closer look at the actor's life through the accounts of people who knew him personally and professionally.

The One About Matthew Perry: What is it about?

The documentary explores Perry's rise to fame, particularly his journey with Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom made him a household name through his portrayal of Chandler Bing, a character remembered for his humour and quick wit.

However, the series also looks beyond his on-screen persona to examine his personal struggles, including his long battle with substance addiction and repeated attempts to achieve sobriety. In the official trailer, Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick also revealed that he spent 7 million USD to get sober.

The One About Matthew Perry: Trailer

Sharing the trailer, the streaming giant wrote, "Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, The One About Matthew Perry reveals the real Matthew Perry—generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life-and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon. Watch The One About Matthew Perry on October 27, only on Netflix." Take a look below:

Who features in The One About Matthew Perry?

The documentary will feature Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, along with his lifelong friends, creative collaborators and others who knew him closely. Bowick will share personal memories of her brother.

Who directed The One About Matthew Perry?

The three-part documentary has been directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Mary Robertson and produced by Maxine Productions, a Sony Pictures Television company.

For the unversed, Hollywood star Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, due to an overdose of ketamine.

Also Read:

OTT releases this week: Demon Slayer, Dupahiya Season 2, Love, Chumbak part 2 and others | Check full list