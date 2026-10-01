Rise and Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawalla wanted Siwet Tomar forgiven after fight, warms up to Swara Bhasker

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has found himself in the middle of plenty of drama since entering Rise & Fall Season 2. Although he has just made his reality show debut, his journey has already included a physical altercation with former Roadies star Siwet Tomar, heated arguments, and concerns about how he is being perceived outside the show.

After his fight with Siwet Tomar, Shehzad revealed that he actually did not want the latter to be evicted. During another segment, he was seen warming up to Swara Bhasker, with whom he was always at loggerheads.

Shehzad reveals why he wanted Siwet to stay

While speaking to Irina Rudakova, Shehzad opened up about his state of mind after his argument with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He had earlier called Priyanka a “gold digger”. He later described her as an “unstable person” and said he was worried that she could make allegations that his "rivals" might use against him.

Irina advised him against quitting and suggested that he try to resolve the situation with Priyanka. Shehzad, however, felt that he was repeatedly being expected to compromise.

He then recalled what happened after the physical altercation with Siwet. Shehzad said that even while receiving treatment, he asked the show's makers to give Siwet another chance. “When I got beaten and I went out, in two hours of that while taking treatment, I told the makers, 'Don't send him out, keep him. Forgive him.' You know why I said so? Because that boy is 29-30 years old. This is his bread and butter. It's not my bread and butter. So when I can forgive Siwet, you think I can't apologise to Priyanka?”

Shehzad went on to say that what bothered him was the way the incident was presented. He felt he was being made to look like the person at fault and was being pushed to apologise even though he did not believe he had done anything wrong.

Shehzad and Swara's conversation takes a friendly turn

During another segment, Shehzad and Swara Bhasker had a conversation that took an unexpected turn. The two have very different political views, but their interactions on Rise & Fall 2 have also hinted at an unlikely rapport.

Swara was seen advising Shehzad to focus on eating properly and taking care of himself. Shehzad responded by saying that he knows his body and has faced far more stressful situations during his time in politics.

When Shehzad said he would meet Swara after the show, she joked about putting him in a room with all the leftists. She also encouraged him to spend some time with his friends in the basement. As he was leaving, Shehzad said, “Aap logo ka jo gang hai naa.. (That gang of yours).” Swara asked him which gang he was referring to. Shehzad replied, “Tukde.”

Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show streams every day on Prime Video, with new episodes every day at 12 noon.

Also read:

Siwet Tomar evicted after fight with Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise and Fall, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel walk out