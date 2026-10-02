'What's so bold about it?' Sana Thampi talks about her scenes with Gurfateh in Lust Stories 3 | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Model-actor Sana Thampi made her acting debut with Netflix's Lust Stories 3, featuring in Kiran Rao's segment alongside Gurfateh Pirzada. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor opened up about her family and friends' reaction to her bold scenes in the anthology.

Talking about how her loved ones reacted to the project, Sana shared that her parents and close friends were "very happy and proud" of her for her performance as Lisa. She also highlighted that working on a project like this was no less than a dream project.

Sana Thampi on her parents' reaction to her Lust Stories 3 role

When asked about her parents' and friends' reactions to her performance in Lust Stories 3, given that the film is slightly on the bolder side, she said, "I don't know what's so bold about it. For someone who's not a part of the industry and very new, like me...I'm pretty sure it's a dream project for a lot of people who already work in the industry as well. My parents and friends were very happy and proud of me. Everyone that I know has watched it and has said good things about it."

Sana Thampi on her debut role in Lust Stories 3

Talking about her experience as a first-time actor in Lust Stories 3, Sana revealed that there was no scene she found challenging while shooting for the film. However, she was nervous about the film's language as she is not "inherently fluent in Hindi".

She said, "I was nervous when I had to do my lines in Hindi. Because I'm not that inherently fluent in Hindi. I can learn the language, but at first I was a little nervous about doing it. But there's no scene as such that is standing out as being difficult or anything as such."

How did Sana Thampi get the role in Kiran Rao's segment?

Sharing her experience of working with filmmaker Kiran Rao, Sana said, "It was amazing to work with her, and it was very much like a dream project to be part of, especially as it is my first project in acting."

She recalled her first in-person meeting with Kiran Rao and revealed how she bagged the role. Sana added, "I had my first in-person meeting with Kiran [Rao] for actually my second round of audition. The first one was like a screen test. It was a self-tape that I had sent in, and they called me in for an in-person audition. After a couple more rounds, I got the job."

Sana Thampi started her career as a model

Not many people know, but Sana started her career as a model before venturing into films. Talking about the difference between working in both industries, Sana said, "I had a great time on many sets while working in the fashion industry with modelling. That was a phase in my life, and I'm glad that I've started my new journey, which is in acting. I'm looking forward to doing more projects in the film industry."

The Hindi-language anthology film, Lust Stories 3, is currently streaming on Netflix.

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