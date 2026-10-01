Trump says Iran maybe linked to flydubai copilot who tried to crash flight as terror probe begins

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran may be linked to the FlyDubai co-pilot accused of attempting to crash an Israel-bound passenger plane.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether he had been briefed about possible links between the co-pilot and Tehran, Trump said the US was investigating.

'We're working on it right now," Trump said. Asked whether there was an Iranian connection, he added, "I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes, but we’re working on it right now."

Trump did not provide details about the alleged connection. Asked whether the US would retaliate against Tehran if Iran was found to be behind the incident, he warned that it would face a strong response.

"Oh, they’ll be hit, very hard, don’t worry," Trump said.

Netanyahu claims 'radical Islamist indoctrination'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had undergone what he described as “Islamist radical indoctrination”, while the United Arab Emirates said an investigation was underway into a possible terrorist motive.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when passengers and the flight crew intervened after the co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. The FlyDubai flight, carrying mostly Israeli passengers, was diverted to Saudi Arabia and made an emergency landing there before the passengers were flown back to Israel.

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”, without providing further details. He said the co-pilot was being interrogated.

Netanyahu also claimed that the co-pilot shouted "Kill me, kill me" during the incident, which he said indicated that the man was suicidal.

The UAE chief prosecutor said an investigation had been launched, including into the possibility of “terrorist activity or intent”.

The Indian hero pilot who foiled another 9/11

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been widely praised for his role in preventing what could have been a major disaster. Machchhar, the FlyDubai pilot, was seriously injured during the confrontation with the co-pilot and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

As the drama unfolded aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, the aircraft transmitted emergency signals and descended more than 17,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Videos reportedly showing the cockpit confrontation and Machchhar injured circulated widely on social media, bringing international attention to the Indian pilot.

Tributes poured in from across India, including from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump also praised Machchhar for his courage and actions during the incident.

In India, people gathered outside his family home in Mumbai, while special prayers were reportedly offered at religious sites in Varanasi and Gujarat as tributes continued to pour in.

With inputs from AP

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