Israeli plumber meets Netanyahu, reveals how he helped regain control of flydubai plane under attack | VIDEO

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised and embraced passenger Yaniv Hayoun after his brave intervention helped save passengers aboard a flydubai flight that was reportedly thrown into a dangerous situation after an alleged attack inside the cockpit. The flydubai flight FZ1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the alleged incident took place in the cockpit on October 30. According to the information, the Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed the main pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, and attempted to bring the aircraft down.

As the aircraft rapidly descended, Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun entered the cockpit and helped restrain the alleged attacker. He also briefly took control of the aircraft as it was falling thousands of feet.

How an Israeli plumber helped save passengers

Yaniv Hayoun, an Israeli plumber, is being applauded for his quick thinking and bravery during the emergency aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073. After noticing that the aircraft was rapidly losing altitude, Hayoun rushed into the cockpit. He helped restrain the alleged attacker by putting him in a chokehold and pulling him away from the control panel. Hayoun then briefly took hold of the aircraft's controls and pulled them backwards in an attempt to level the plane. Shortly afterwards, another off-duty pilot who was travelling on the flight took over the controls.

Flight diverted to Saudi Arabia

The FZ1073 flight was eventually diverted towards Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was injured in the alleged attack. Meanwhile, passengers and crew members managed to restrain the alleged attacker. Yaniv Hayoun later returned to Israel along with the other passengers and subsequently met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the meeting, Netanyahu praised Hayoun for his actions. Hayoun wore the same shirt during the meeting that he had been wearing when the incident took place. Blood stains from the incident were still clearly visible on the shirt.

What did Yaniv Hayoun tell Netanyahu?

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Hayoun explained why he decided to take control of the aircraft when the emergency unfolded. When the Israeli Prime Minister asked him how he knew what to do, Hayoun replied, "I watch 'Mayday'." He was referring to Mayday -- a documentary series about aviation accidents. Hayoun said watching the programme had given him some understanding of how aircraft operate during emergencies. That knowledge, according to Hayoun, helped him react when he entered the cockpit. He said this was why he pulled the controls backwards after reaching the cockpit.

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