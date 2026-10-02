Co-pilot accused of attacking Smit Machchhar spoke of 'killing Jews', refused handshakes with women: Reports

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight bound for Israel had reportedly shown signs of radicalisation before the incident, with multiple reports alleging that he spoke about "killing Jews" on social media and had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination. A colleague also reportedly claimed that the man refused to shake hands with women and displayed unusual behaviour around religious observances at work.

The suspect, whose identity has not been made public, was serving as co-pilot on the Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel when he allegedly attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit. Israeli officials have described the incident as a thwarted terror attack. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the struggle caused it to plunge thousands of feet within minutes. Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack and has since been shifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

Suspect reportedly showed signs of radicalisation

According to an Israeli official cited by the Times of Israel, the suspect had spoken about "killing Jews" on social media and had been "radicalized into jihadist ideology". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said the man had undergone Islamist radical indoctrination.

Reports about the suspect's behaviour at work have also emerged. Channel 16, cited by the New York Post, reported that one of his colleagues said he would not shake hands with women. The colleague also described what they called "strange behaviour", particularly around religious observances that appeared out of step with his surroundings.

The suspect had reportedly been working for the airline for around eight months, according to CNN.

Flight plunged 17,400 feet during struggle

The incident took place on a flight that had departed Dubai and was expected to land in Tel Aviv on September 30. As the aircraft approached Israel, a struggle reportedly broke out inside the cockpit.

The aircraft then descended rapidly, dropping around 17,400 feet, or 5,300 metres, in less than two minutes, CNN reported.

During the confrontation, Machchhar was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members then rushed to intervene and helped subdue the suspect.

The plane eventually landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Suspect allegedly tried to take control of cockpit

Netanyahu later provided further details about the incident while speaking on Fox News' "Fox & Friends". He said the suspect had been radicalised, although he stressed that it was too early to establish whether the man had links to Iran or any other organisation or country.

According to Netanyahu's account, after attacking Machchhar, the suspect appeared to be trying to interfere with or "jam the instruments" inside the cockpit. While being restrained, he allegedly shouted at air crew members, "Kill me. Kill me."

Netanyahu also described the suspect as suicidal. That claim remains part of the broader investigation into what happened and why.

The suspect has been transferred from Saudi custody to the UAE, with Israeli authorities also expected to be involved in the investigation.

Questions over how suspect entered cockpit with weapon

The incident has also raised questions about how the suspect was able to board the flight carrying a weapon.

Netanyahu pointed to restrictions involving pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, saying there was a "loophole" that allowed the Omani national to operate on the flight.

A colleague, speaking to Channel 16, reportedly questioned how the man came to be on the Israel-bound flight and accused the airline of having "hired the services of a terrorist" who nearly caused the deaths of around 180 people. The colleague also claimed that Emiratis would usually operate flights to Israel and questioned how the suspect had been assigned to this one.

When asked how a weapon could have been brought into the aircraft, Netanyahu suggested two possibilities. The suspect may have bypassed a metal detector while carrying a knife or an axe, or he could have used an axe that was already part of the aircraft's standard equipment.

Investigation will determine what happened

Netanyahu said he believed the suspect intended to bring down the aircraft with all 174 passengers on board. An Israeli official cited by the Times of Israel similarly said it appeared the man may have been acting as a suicide attacker, while stressing that the conclusion could not be confirmed until the investigation was completed.

The incident is now being examined by authorities as investigators try to establish what motivated the attack, whether the suspect had any wider connections and how he was able to carry out the alleged assault inside the cockpit.

The UAE has said its probe will examine whether the incident was linked to "any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction". The investigation is continuing following the suspect's transfer from Saudi custody to the UAE.

Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi for treatment

Machchhar initially received medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk following the incident. He has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery, according to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA said it was continuing to closely follow the Indian pilot's health condition. India's Ambassador to the UAE also met Machchhar at the hospital and enquired about his well-being, while also meeting his family and assuring them of all possible support for his health and recovery.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are also in close touch with local authorities regarding the matter.

The MEA reiterated its appreciation for Machchhar's "valour and courage" and acknowledged the admiration and support he has received from people across the world following the incident.

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