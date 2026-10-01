Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

Kabul:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan early Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 6:59:20 am IST, with the earthquake originating at a considerable depth of 126 kilometres in the Hindu Kush region of the country. The NCS reported the seismic activity in an update shared on X, providing the coordinates and depth of the earthquake. The quake was located at latitude 35.981 degrees North and longitude 68.700 degrees East.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred deep beneath the surface, at a depth of 126 km. Its epicentre was identified in Afghanistan, around 165 kilometres north-northwest of the country's capital, Kabul. The coordinates released by the seismic monitoring agency place the epicentre at 35.981 N latitude and 68.700 E longitude. In its update, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 01/10/2026 06:59:20 IST, Lat: 35.981 N, Long: 68.700 E, Depth: 126 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Why is Afghanistan earthquake-prone?

It is to be noted here that Afghanistan is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tremors because it sits in one of the world’s most active seismic zones, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge. The immense pressure from this collision causes the Earth's crust to crack and fold. In the Hindu Kush mountains, this process pushes parts of the lithosphere deep into the mantle. Notably, the Pamir-Hindu Kush region in northern Afghanistan often experiences strong earthquakes, some occurring at depths of up to 200 kilometres - a phenomenon that is rare worldwide.