IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's parents seek police protection, allege threat to life

Mumbai:

The parents of former IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have sought immediate police protection, alleging that they "fear intimidation or harm from persons named in the case concerning their son's death" and apprehend that their "positions and influence could affect the investigation". Their lawyer, Advocate Nikhil Kamble, wrote a letter regarding the matter on September 29 to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) and the Joint Commissioner (Crime Branch).

Sahil (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. However, his parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

On the parents' complaint, the FIR was registered on September 19 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The investigation is now with the Mumbai Crime Branch, Detection Unit-I.

'Family fears harm'

In a letter, the lawyer said, "Mr. and Mrs. Wakode are pursuing the investigation against persons named in the case, including IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shreesh B. Kedare and Prof. Suryanarayan Dolla, who, according to my client, have not been arrested. They apprehend that the accused persons' positions and perceived influence may expose the family to pressure or intimidation. Their concern has increased since CCTV footage relating to Sahil's examination was broadcast by news channels on 23 September 2026, while the source of that disclosure remains unknown. Mr. Wakode has raised this issue before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. The family fears that persons seeking to obstruct their pursuit of the case may harm them. They seek protection before any such incident occurs.

Section 15A(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act places a duty on the State to arrange protection for victims, their dependents and witnesses against intimidation, coercion and threats of violence. Section 15A(11)(c) and (h) address necessary protection and protection from intimidation and harassment.

I therefore request you to provide immediate and adequate police security to Mr. Ravindra Wakode and Ms. Sonali Wakode, including at their residence and during necessary travel connected with the investigation and proceedings in Sahil’s case."

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