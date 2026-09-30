Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, waterlogging in many areas, IMD predicts more showers today

Mumbai:

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to massive waterlogging in some low-lying areas, including the Andheri subway, officials said. The IMD said the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai received more rains compared to the island city areas. As per the updates from the weather office, some parts of south Mumbai received only light showers.

IMD issues yellow alert for city

In the meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light spells of rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three hours. Moreover, the IMD issued a yellow warning for the city and advised people to take precautions.

The BMC officials said that rain gauges at Kala Killa Municipal School (Dharavi) recorded 14 mm, Rawali Camp (Sion) 10.8 mm, F North Ward Office (Matunga) 10.2 mm, Wadala Fire Station (Wadala) 9.14 mm and Dadar Fire Station (Dadar) 8.8 mm of rainfall.

Check area-wise rainfall in Mumbai today

In the similar manner, in the western suburbs, Aarey Colony Municipal School (Goregaon) recorded 64 mm, Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary 55.4 mm, Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 50.2 mm, K East Ward Office (Andheri East) 48.2 mm and Versova WWTF and Lagoons (Versova) 45.4 mm of rain.

The MCMCR (Powai) in the eastern suburbs recorded 59.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Powai Municipal School (Powai) 53 mm and Building Proposal Office (Vikhroli West) 44.4 mm. S Ward Office (Bhandup) and Tagore Nagar Municipal School (Vikhroli) recorded 35.8 mm and 33.6 mm of rain, respectively.

IMD predicts more rains today in Mumbai

The IMD has predicted more rains for city on Wednesday and said heavy rain is likely at isolated places across parts of southern and northeastern India on Wednesday, while Mumbai could see more showers after heavy rain triggered waterlogging and flight disruptions in the city the previous day.

Apart from this, the IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rain over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and parts of the Northeast, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, on Wednesday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of the south.

The south city of Bengaluru, which saw heavy rain overnight and through Tuesday, is likely to remain under a wet spell. South Interior Karnataka is expected to receive fairly widespread rain through October 1, with isolated heavy rain also forecast.

With inputs from PTI

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