Apple set to launch HomePad, HomePod mini and Apple TV on October 13: Details here

New Delhi:

Apple is said to be working on expanding its smart home product line and is expected to launch three new devices. The launch is scheduled for October 13 (2026), and as per the details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is expected to unleash the new smart home hub, HomePod mini, and an upgraded Apple TV.

This launch was long overdue since the earlier 2024 timeframe, as Apple's next-generation Siri will be playing a major role in the development process.

Apple HomePad: Biggest new upcoming product

The anticipated addition in the series is expected to be the new Smart Home Hub, named the HomePad. The device is said to come with an around 6-inch display and could be used either on a tabletop stand or on the mounted wall.

The design has been inspired by the iMac G4, as the display is attached to a distinctive base. The HomePad is expected to combine a speaker with a touchscreen control panel, which enables the users to manage smart home devices and access other Apple services from a central location.

The most interesting feature of the new HomePad is that it can be personalised as much as we can.

Apple is also working for facial and voice recognition for the HomePad, which will help the user to access their contacts, messages, calendar, and mobile apps on the smart home gadget.

It also comes with a visitor mode, which helps the private details of the user be safe and secure so that no one could access them.

HomePod mini

The new HomePod mini is the other anticipated smart home gadget which will be launched along with HomePod. The company has not made many amendments with the design, but reports state that a lot have been changed internally – like it comes with a faster chip which helps the user to handle more powerful Siri features.

The HomePod mini may arrive in new colour options this time – like Pink or Green. This is said to be the first real upgrade to the HomePod mini since the last 2020 launch – relatively good launch time has passed, and the upgrade is expected to be futuristic.

Apple TV

Apple TV is the third and most anticipated device, which is expected to come with a better processor, for smoother interface, and for a smarter Siri experience. Apple launched the last Apple TV back in 2022.

What else?

Apple is not stopping with just three devices yet. There have been leaks about a new security camera which has been designed with privacy in mind – with no constant video recording. It may come with smart presence detection, and Apple has been planning something even better: like a big HomePad device, with a 9-inch display on a robotic arm which could motion-detect and move as per the movement around the region.

Overall, if you have an Apple ecosystem at home, then here is the right time to upgrade your home ecosystem, with upgraded and smart connected home.

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