Apple iPad (10th Gen) gets over 30 per cent discount on Flipkart, price drops to Rs 24299

New Delhi:

If you are someone who thinks about buying an Apple iPad, then the time is right now. Flipkart is offering a great deal on the Apple iPad (10th Generation), dropping the price to Rs 24,299 if you use certain bank offers.

Apple iPad (10th Gen) Flipkart offer

This deal covers the 64GB Wi-Fi version. Besides the price cut, you get a few other perks—like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback if you use the right payment methods.

Let’s break it down:

The official price is Rs 34,900, but Flipkart’s selling it for Rs 25,799.

That’s an instant 26 per cent off, which is pretty big for an Apple product.

If you pay with select credit cards, you can take the price down even further to Rs 24,299, which works out to about 30% off.

You also get:

No-Cost EMI options—pay around Rs 2,645 per month for 9 months.

Instant discounts with select HDFC Bank credit cards.

Cashback if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra offers for people with SBI Bank cards.

Additional discounts for eligible UPI payments.

An exchange bonus worth up to Rs 24,900, depending on what kind of device you’re trading in.

Apple iPad (10th Gen): Specifications

As for the iPad, it comes with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, sharp resolution at 2360×1640 pixels, and it gets bright—up to 500 nits. Feels great whether you are streaming videos, reading or just working through your daily tasks.

Camera and software features

Inside, it’s running on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, so it handles multitasking, gaming, and video editing without breaking a sweat. Again, the deal is only for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

The camera setup covers all the basics:

A 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording

A 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you in frame on video calls.

It runs on iPadOS, and if you want to sketch or take notes, it supports the Apple Pencil (USB-C version) and even the first-generation Apple Pencil with the right adapter.

Battery and connectivity

The iPad is backed by a 7,730 mAh battery, which Apple says lasts up to 10 hours for web browsing over Wi-Fi. You get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, good stereo speakers, dual mics, and Touch ID right on the power button.

Basically, it ticks all the boxes, whether you’re a student, a professional, or just want a solid entertainment device.

Should you buy?

For Rs 24,299, this is one of the best iPad deals around in India right now. You get Apple’s A14 chip, a sharp Liquid Retina screen, long battery life, and Apple Pencil support—all without having to shell out for a flagship.

Just a heads-up: this offer probably won’t last forever, and what’s available (including colours and certain payment options) could change depending on where you are or how you pay. If you’re interested, you might want to jump on it before it’s gone.