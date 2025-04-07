US court rejects 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's plea seeking stay on extradition to India Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

The US Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to stay his extradition to India. Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

He had submitted an "Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus" on February 27, with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the US and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

Earlier last month, Kagan had denied the application.

Trump had announced extradition of Tahawwur Rana

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India and said he would face justice. He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting.

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai.

