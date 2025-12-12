West Bengal SIR: Voter list set for major overhaul, over 58 lakh names likely to be deleted, EC sources say As per the latest data of the collected enumeration forms, the Election Commissio has found more than 24 lakh people mentioned in the voter list who are deceased.

Kolkata:

A total of 58.8 lakh voters are likely to be removed from the West Bengal voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state being carried out by the Election Commission, sources said.

According to the latest counting data of the enumeration forms, 58 lakh, 8 thousand and 202 names are set for removal as part of the cleaning up of the voter list exercise ahead of the West Benal Assembly elections due early next year.

Sources say that after the late-night counting on Thursday, the tally of names to be removed stood at 58,08,002.

24 lakh deceased voters in West Bengal

According to EC sources, the number of deceased voters in the state now stands at 24,18,699. In addition, 12,01,462 people could not be found. If a Booth Level Officer (BLO) visits a voter's home three times or more in an attempt to locate them yet still cannot find them, the voter is placed on the missing list.

The state also has 19,93,087 voters who have changed their address. Their names appeared in voter lists at more than one location, so their names will be removed from one place and retained in the correct one.

The Commission has identified 137575 voters as fraudulent and their names will also not appear in the draft list. A further 57509 people have been placed in the other category and they too will be excluded.

Voter list revision in West Bengal

The draft voter list in West Bengal will be published on December 16. If there are any complaints or errors in that list they may be reported to the Commission. Based on these reports hearings will be conducted. After verifying all evidence, the Commission will prepare the final list.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state began on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms, which will continue till December 11.

The final voters' list will be issued on February 14, 2026.

Mamata Banerjee vs EC over Bengal SIR

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly targeted the Election Commission and the BJP over the voter list revision, threatening to "shake their foundation" across the country.

Whereas, the BJP has accused Banerjee of creating disruptions and threatening to create anarchy in the state with her remarks against the exercise.

The chief minister took out a massive rally last in Bongaon opposing the SIR last month.

"If you try to target and hit me (politically) in Bengal, I will shake your foundation across the country.A wounded tiger is more dangerous," she had said.

