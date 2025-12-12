'Sholay: The Final Cut': All you need to know about the 4K restored version of Ramesh Sippy's cult classic Sholay: The Final Cut has returned to theatres in a restored 4K version featuring the film’s original ending for the first time. The re-release also celebrates Ramesh Sippy’s 50-year milestone.

New Delhi:

The fully restored 4K version of the Indian cult classic Sholay has been re-released in theatres on December 12, 2025. Notably, fans will now be able to see the original ending of Ramesh Sippy’s film in Sholay: The Final Cut.

The re-release also marks the 50th anniversary of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy in Indian cinema. Read on for more details about the film.

Sholay: The Final Cut's 4K version has the original ending

For those unfamiliar, the restoration has been done by the Film Heritage Foundation in 4K, including the original ending. According to a report by The Hindu, viewers will get to see the film’s original climax for the first time.

Why is 'Sholay: The Final Cut' so special?

This restored version of the 1975 film holds a special place in cinematic history because the original climax was removed before the film’s initial release. During the Emergency, the Central Board of Film Certification objected to the violent scene.

What was the original climax scene in Sholay and what's new?

In the original climax, Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Sanjeev Kumar, kills Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan, with spiked shoes, which was replaced with a light ending in 1975.

However, according to the original climax written by Salim-Javed, Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur Baldev Singh uses a spiked shoe to kill Gabbar Singh as an act of revenge.

About Sholay's cast

The star cast of the iconic film includes Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Govardhan Asrani, Amjad Khan and others in key roles. It was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The film was well-received by the viewers at the time of its release in August 1975. It completed its 50th anniversary this year in August.

