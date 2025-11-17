Sholay: The Final Cut set for theatrical re-release with 4K restoration and original ending | Details The cult classic 1975 film Sholay is all set to re-release with 4K restoration and original ending this December 2025, across 1,500 screens in India. This re-release marks the 50th anniversary of Ramesh Sippy in Indian cinema.

New Delhi:

The fully restored version of the Indian cult classic film Sholay, titled Sholay - The Final Cut, is all set to hit 1,500 screens across India on December 12, 2025. For the unversed, this re-release marks the 50th anniversary of renowned filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

The film has been restored by the Film Heritage Foundation in 4K, featuring the original ending. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's starrer, which was initially released in 1975, has also completed 50 years of its release in 2025.

Sholay: The Final Cut - 4K restoration and original ending

According to a report by The Hindu, the restoration is historically important because the original ending was removed before the film's 1975 release. During the Emergency, the censor board objected to its violence. The scene shows Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar, killing Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan, with spiked shoes, but it was replaced with a softer ending.

Sholay: The Final Cut re-release date

The official X handle of the Film Heritage Foundation shared the announcement poster with the caption, "The wait is finally over!! “Sholay - The Final Cut” restored by Film Heritage Foundation in 4K with the original ending being seen for the first time is slated to be released by Sippy Films in 1500 screens across India on December 12, 2025!!! (sic)."

Sholay 4K version screened at TIFF

Earlier this year, Sholay was screened at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The screening of the restored 4K version was attended by Bobby Deol, Ramesh Sippy.

Sholay: Cast and crew details

The action thriller Sholay was originally released on August 15, 1975. Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the film is directed by Ramesh Sippy. The music for the film was composed by RD Burman. The film features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Govardhan Asrani and others in key roles.

