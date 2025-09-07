Toronto International Film Festival 2025: Bobby Deol attends Sholay 4K version screening with Ramesh Sippy Director Ramesh Sippy attended Sholay 4K version screening at Toronto International Film Festival 2025 with Bobby Deol. The film completed 50 years of its release in 2025.

New Delhi:

The restored 4K version of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's famous film Sholay premiered at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday. Bobby Deol and the director of this film, Ramesh Sippy, attended the screening of the film.

Interestingly, the superhit film Sholay, which was released on August 15, 1975, has also completed 50 years of its release in 2025.

Bobby Deol attended screening in place of his father

Bobby Deol attended the premiere representing his father, Dharmendra. Along with him, the director of the film 'Sholay', Ramesh Sippy, producer Shahzad Sippy and Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur were also present. Bobby met fans and also gave autographs to them.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, FHF wrote on Instagram, 'The restored Sholay had a gala premiere at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival with Director Ramesh Sippy, actor Bobby Deol, producer Shehzad Sippy and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur walking the red carpet lined with press and hordes of enthusiastic fans.'

Bobby's film will also be screened at TIFF 2025

Bobby Deol's film Monkey In A Cage will also have a world premiere in the special presentation category of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi, other than Bobby.

Toronto International Film Festival 2025 is special for India

The full list of Toronto International Film Festival Galas and Special Presentations was unveiled on July 21. In this, three Indian films have been included. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's cult classic Sholay was screened at the 50th Anniversary Restoration.

Now, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which was also praised at Cannes, will also have a North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Moreover, Anurag Kashyap's film Monkey In A Cage will have a world premiere in the special presentation category.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol will soon be seen in the film 'Jana Nayakan'. For the unversed, 'Jana Nayakan' is a Tamil-language political action thriller film. This film is directed by H Vinoth. This film is produced by KVN Productions. Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol are in the lead roles in this film. Apart from all these, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narayan and Priyamani.

