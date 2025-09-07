Venice Film Festival 2025: Anuparna Roy wins Best Director, see full winners list Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson's film has received the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival. At the same time, India's Anuparna Roy also won the Best Director award. Let's have a look at the full winners list.

While India's Anuparna Roy created history at the Venice International Film Festival 2025, Dwayne Johnson's film 'The Smashing Machine' also bagged a major award. This prestigious festival started on August 27 and ran till 6 September and the best films from around the world were not only premiered, but the best ones were also felicitated.

The 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival was held at Venice Lido in Italy. Let's have a look at the full winners' list here.

Anuparna Roy bagged the Best Director award

This year's Venice Film Festival was very special for India. Director Anuparna Roy created history by winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'. This film tells the story of two immigrant women from Mumbai, who search for relationships and hope amidst loneliness and struggle.

Jim Jarmusch wins Golden Lion

This time, the Golden Lion Award, i.e. the title of Best Film, was given to American director Jim Jarmusch's film 'Father Mother Sister Brother'. While receiving the award, Wax Jarmusch said that cinema is not a competition for him but a means of expression. Describing Venice as a city associated with art and history, he called it his second home.

Benny Safdie and Dwayne Johnson bag major awards

Apart from this, Benny Safdie's film 'The Smashing Machine' won the Silver Lion title. This film won the Silver Lion (Best Director) award. This project was also in the news because Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson played the lead role in it. After receiving the award, Safdie said that his film is an attempt to show empathy and sensitivity and these qualities are most important for today's world. He honoured Johnson by calling him his partner and brother.

Grand Jury Prize goes to film based on Gaza

This year's Grand Jury Prize was awarded to Kaouther Ben Hania's film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. This film is based on the true incident of a five-year-old girl killed in Gaza. The director dedicated this award to the Red Crescent and the relief teams of Gaza. Getting emotional, he said that the whole world heard Hind's voice, but she could not be saved and cinema will become a means to keep that voice alive.

Other major awards

Best Actor - Toni Servillo for La Grazia

- Toni Servillo for La Grazia Best Actress - Xin Zhilai for The Sun Rises on Us All

- Xin Zhilai for The Sun Rises on Us All Marcello Mastroianni - Luna Welder for Silent Friend

- Luna Welder for Silent Friend Special Jury Prize - 'Below the Clouds

- 'Below the Clouds Audience Award - Cale Malaga

- Cale Malaga Best Screenplay - A Pied d'Oeuvre

- A Pied d'Oeuvre Best Documentary - Mata Hari

