Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi after resignation, likely to decline Rajya Sabha offer: Sources

Bengaluru:

Political uncertainty in Karnataka intensified on Thursday amid growing indications of a leadership transition in the three-year-old Congress government, with sources indicating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not keen on moving to national politics by accepting a Rajya Sabha berth. According to sources, Siddaramaiah is expected to convey his decision to the Congress high command during meetings in New Delhi later today (May 28).

Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi

According to sources, Siddaramaiah will travel to New Delhi after tendering his resignation and has sought an appointment with Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the Karnataka Chief Minister wants to personally thank Rahul Gandhi following the leadership transition discussions within the Congress party. He is also likely to politely decline the offer of a Rajya Sabha seat during the meeting.

Siddaramaiah is likely to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and tender his resignation today after the breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues. This comes after he was apparently asked by the party high command to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar's elevation to the top post.

The new government is likely to take the oath on May 30 (Saturday).

Congress offers Rajya Sabha seat to Siddaramaiah

The Congress high command has reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offered him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat.

Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Surjewala.

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