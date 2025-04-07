Brooklyn shocker! Man stabs four girls with meat cleaver, shot dead by NYPD officials The police were alerted through a call dialed by 11-year-old Tisch, who informed the authorities that she and her siblings had been attacked by their uncle.

In a chilling incident, a man wielding a meat cleaver attacked four girls, who were his relatives, with the weapon and was later shot dead by the police. The incident occurred in the United States' Brooklyn city on Sunday morning.

The girls, aged between eight and 16, suffered serious stab wounds and were rushed to the hospital after NYPD officials found them inside a bloodied apartment in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the girls are expected to survive.

Blood-covered meat cleaver, screams of children: Details of the attack

Officers heard screams after they arrived at the home in southern Brooklyn and were met near an entrance by the suspect, who was holding a blood-covered meat cleaver and ignored several calls to drop the weapon.

Two officers, who could see blood on the floor and walls of the home, shot the man after he began to advance toward them, Tisch said. A police spokesman said the 49-year-old suspect has been hospitalised. Police found a bloody knife, in addition to the meat cleaver, in the home. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.