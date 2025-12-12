From Phuket to Goa: How Luthra brothers will be extradited to face trial in Goa nightclub fire case The tragedy occurred at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, where a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest that fireworks may have sparked the blaze.

Panaji:

Luthra brothers, prime accused in Goa nightclub fire incident, are likely to be extradited from Thailand to India soon. As per sources, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra will be transferred from Phuket to Bangkok by Thai authorities, where they will be held at the Thai Immigration Detention Centre.

After completion of certain legal formalities, the duo is expected to be issued an ‘Emergency Certificate’—allowing them to return to India despite their passports being suspended.

Once the emergency certificate is issued, their travel arrangements will be finalised, and they will be escorted back to India under the supervision of Indian authorities. Upon landing, the Luthra brothers will be immediately taken into custody and presented before a court in Goa within 24 hours, where police custody is expected to be granted.

Preliminary plans suggest they will be flown from Bangkok to Delhi and then onward to Goa. If the schedule proceeds as anticipated, they are likely to reach Goa by Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand during the night of the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub they owned in Goa. They were detained in Phuket following the issuance of a Blue Corner notice by Interpol.

Six accused arrested so far

As many as six individuals, including Ajay Gupta, a business partner of the Luthra brothers, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Gupta was apprehended in Delhi on Tuesday and brought to Goa the following day on a transit remand.

Goa nightclub fire: About the incident

The tragedy occurred at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, where a massive fire claimed the lives of 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Preliminary reports suggest that fireworks may have sparked the blaze.

Six others sustained injuries in the fire. According to a fire brigade, quoted by PTI, most of the victims died from suffocation, as many were trapped on the ground floor. The building’s small exit doors and a narrow bridge leading to the club made evacuation difficult.

ALSO READ: