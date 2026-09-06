'Accept and respect diversity': RSS chief speaks on 'karma bhumi', 'Hindu thought' in London

London:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday once reiterated that one must remain loyal to his or her 'karma bhumi', stressing that one cannot and should not betray the land where they are working. He said 'karma bhumi' is a place where a person's loyalties lie, while the 'janma bhumi' gives people values.

Speaking at the 'Celebration of Oneness' event in London, the RSS chief also spoke about what he described as a 'Hindu thought' and said diversity is natural, and one needs to "respect and accept" it. He said people must deal with diversity, keeping in mind that these are the "various decorations of the unity of existence".

"There is no conflict. If, at all, such a situation arises, it is obvious that British Hindus will go with Britain," Bhagwat said. "Exceptions may happen, but Hindutva is clear on this. Your karma bhumi is where your loyalty lies."

"Your janma bhumi, or the land of your origin or birthplace, and your punya bhumi are where you receive your values. You have to live those values in your karma bhumi, serving the land where you live," he added.

In his remarks, Bhagwat also said international trade is crucial for countries; however, he stressed that becoming self-sufficient is important.

RSS chief's message for youth

He also spoke about the future generations and said he has complete faith in them as they have the urge to make the world a better place. Bhagwat said the youth must not be given a method, but a goal. They will achieve the goal of universal morality and prosperity rapidly, he added.

"If we provide them with a purpose and share the necessary insights from our experience—without imposing them—and let them find their own path and set their own goals (though not the methods) and execute them, they will achieve results more effectively and rapidly than we ever could," he said.

He also said that 'Gau Raksha' (cow protection) is accepted by every religion in Bharat. Speaking about RSS and its workers, Bhagwat said Swayamsevaks are active in every sphere of human life, making it difficult to summarize the full extent of their work.

"Even those who oppose us for political reasons recognize the value of our work and the qualities of swayamsevaks. From time to time, they seek our cooperation in crucial matters and engage in dialogue with us. This reflects the broad acceptance of our work across society," he said.

Bhagwat arrived in the UK on the final leg of his overseas outreach tour covering the US and Canada. Earlier, he paid a visit to the historic Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara Sahib in London. He also visited London's Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations at the mandir.

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