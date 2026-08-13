Google Pixel Watch 5 arrives in India at Rs 42900 with major AI and health upgrade

New Delhi:

Google just announced the Pixel Watch 5, its latest smartwatch built around Gemini Intelligence, advanced fitness tracking, and a bunch of new health features. It brings in smarter, context-aware help, better GPS accuracy, new personalised strength training tools and Health Guardian reports. Also, the 41mm model keeps going for up to 40 hours on a single charge, as claimed.

What is the Google Pixel Watch 5?

It takes what worked in last year’s Pixel Watch 4 and doubles down on proactive help and health tracking. Google claims the watch handles a lot in the background and only surfaces info when you need it, so you don’t have to keep checking your phone.

At a Glance

One big addition is “At a Glance". The watch can pop up your boarding pass when you get to the airport or show you how many stops are left on your commute. Raise your wrist, and the upgraded Raise to Talk feature lets you ask Gemini to start workouts, set reminders, or even find your dinner reservation from Gmail.

Price, variants and buying details

For buying options in India, you get both 41mm and 45mm variants:

Pixel Watch 5 41mm: Rs 42,900

Pixel Watch 5 45mm: Rs 45,900

Pre-orders have already started, and customers can find it in stores from August 20.

Pixel Watch 5's main highlighted features

Proactive Suggestions: Gemini Intelligence’s new Proactive Suggestions highlight info from apps like Calendar and bring up all that is relevant automatically. Users do not have to fish around for what they need. Also, with a double-pinch gesture, you can interact with these suggestions; this means no need to free up both hands. Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor: Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated chip and sports a dual-chip architecture. This means 50 per cent more RAM, a 12 per cent faster CPU, and an overall 20 per cent speed boost compared to the last model. GPS Tracker: Looking at fitness, the Pixel Watch 5 packs Google’s most accurate GPS tracking so far. It’s twice as accurate, even in tricky spots, thanks to 3D building models, satellite calculations, and real-time weather data. Google says it’s now better than the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Garmin Fenix 8 Pro. If you are into strength training, the new features walk you through each workout, track your sets and rest, and log your weights and reps. Google Health Coach also creates personalised routines based on your goals. Google Health Coach: For sleep and recovery, Google Health Coach monitors recovery indicators like your sleep patterns and heart rate variability, then adjusts your workouts. Sleep tracking is now 15 per cent more accurate, plus you get bedtime automations, a special bedtime watch face, and Smart Wake. This feature watches you before the alarm goes off and picks the best time to wake you up within your window. Health Guardian: It tracks and summarises blood pressure trends, sleep, breathing quality, and insulin resistance. Health Foundation Models power these trend summaries built on billions of minutes of real user sensor data—and validated against clinical info. The first in-depth report appears after you’ve worn it for a month. Display and design: There is a bright 3,000-nit domed Actua 360 display, 11 new glanceable complication styles, and two new watch faces. Google is also rolling out generative watch faces to match your own style. The battery on the 41mm goes up to 40 hours, while the 45mm model lasts up to 30 hours. Both support fast charging.

The new watch design is made for easy repairs, and it is now available in Fog, Canyon, and Olive options, along with the new HNBR bands prioritize comfort.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 5 stands out for its proactive Gemini-powered help, sharper GPS, Health Guardian reports, tailored strength coaching, and revamped sleep tracking. It’s less about just tracking workouts or pushing notifications and more about keeping ahead of what you actually need during your day.

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