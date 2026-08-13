Rs 50,000 aid for women before UP polls? Yogi govt weighs major scheme as Akhilesh attacks BJP

Lucknow:

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports about a possible announcement to provide Rs 20,000 to women in the state, calling it another "jumla" aimed at winning elections. In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP has been left with nothing but money to seek votes and claimed that the money being offered to women comes from what he described as the party's "ill-gotten earnings". He said religious and aware women of Uttar Pradesh would not accept such money and questioned the saffron party over its promises of financial assistance to women in other states.

The reported scheme is being viewed as a major political and welfare initiative ahead of the elections. Under the plan, eligible women could reportedly receive Rs 20,000 as the first instalment before the elections, while the remaining amount could be disbursed in three instalments of Rs 10,000 each if the BJP returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh questions BJP's women welfare promises

Yadav alleged that in states where the BJP won elections after promising financial assistance to women, the party is now allegedly reluctant to provide the promised amount and, in some cases, is seeking the money back. He further claimed that women who are unable to return the money are facing police cases and legal action. "Look at it this way, the Rs 50,000 per year that the BJP government is talking about giving today could have been given over the last 10 years as well, but it was not. The Chief Minister spent thousands of crores meant for the rights and welfare of women in Uttar Pradesh on his own publicity and showed everyone the thumb," Yadav said.

He went on to allege that the BJP government had "eaten up" Rs 5 lakh that should have gone to women over the past 10 years, based on an annual amount of Rs 50,000. "Now, after eating up Rs 5 lakh meant for women over the last 10 years, the BJP's corrupt government is serving up another jumla of only Rs 20,000. Rs 20,000 is just 4 per cent of Rs 5 lakh. This means these BJP leaders have swallowed 96 per cent of women's rightful share. Those who talk about 80:20 have created a super record in corruption by turning it into 96:4," he added.

BJP owes women Rs 4.8 lakh: Akhilesh

Taking a dig at the BJP's earlier election promises, Yadav said the party’s alleged Rs 20,000 offer would still leave a huge amount outstanding. "Even if we leave aside the jumla of Rs 15 lakh, and even if the BJP gives Rs 20,000 to appear as though it is contesting the election, the BJP government would still owe the people Rs 4,80,000," he said. Yadav also claimed that growing public anger had left BJP leaders, workers and supporters afraid and that the party was struggling to find candidates willing to contest on its ticket.

'BJP has neither morality nor courage'

The SP chief further attacked the BJP over alleged incidents of temple theft and attacks on children, saying the party had lost its moral standing. "Due to the fear of public anger, BJP leaders, associates, workers, supporters, flags and banners have all gone underground out of fear. Even now, no one wants to take a ticket from the BJP. After the donation theft and attacks on children, the BJP has neither morality nor courage left. That is why it is relying on money," Yadav said.

Akhilesh promises Rs 40,000 starting point

Yadav also sought to counter the BJP's proposed financial assistance by promising a higher amount for women if the Samajwadi Party comes to power. "We will start with Rs 40,000, and there will be an increase every year," he added. It is to be noted here that legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February- March 2027 to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

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