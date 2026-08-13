Did you know Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan was declared a flop when it initially released in 2007?

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan has earned a cult following over the years, but the film had a very different fate when it first arrived in theatres in 2007. Despite its music, performances and emotional storyline finding an audience later, Awarapan did not make a mark at the box office during its original run. The film was declared a flop at the time. But then, things changed.

Awarapan's music helped it gain cult status

While Awarapan might have failed to create a dent at the box office when it released, its music largely contributed to its popularity. So much so, that Shivam Pandit's loyalists are waiting with bated breath for the film's release tomorrow, August 14.

Trade analyst Akkshay Rathie, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, spoke about how the film's music played a major role in its journey from an underperformer to a cult favourite. “Awarapan has become a cult movie retrospectively because of the strength of its music, which has continued till today to deliver and be popular even 19 years on. That's what makes it truly special.”

The film's soundtrack, particularly songs such as Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta Purana, continues to remain popular almost two decades after its release. Rathie believes the return of these songs in Awarapan 2 could also strike a strong nostalgic chord with audiences who grew up watching Emraan Hashmi's films.

“The fact that they've resurrected Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta Purana and used them in this version, it will strike serious nostalgic chords with the audiences that have grown up watching Emraan Hashmi's cinema. I really hope that it has a serious impact at the box office like indicated by the opening day figures in the advance numbers," he told us.

Mohit Suri was disappointed with Awarapan's failure

Director Mohit Suri has also previously spoken about the film's initial reception and how disappointed he was when it failed to perform as expected. In a throwback interview, Suri reflected on the possibility of Awarapan being re-released and recalled how he felt when the film did not work in 2007.

“It didn't do well when it released, and I was really upset because I genuinely felt the film was good. So I felt like maybe my perspective was off,” Suri told India Today in 2025.

He also remembered a conversation with his friend and distributor Tanuj Garg, who had pointed out that the film contained too much violence. “I remember my friend Tanuj Garg, a distributor at the time, calling me and saying the film had too much violence. But he and many others still love the music and songs of 'Awarapan'.”

How much did Awarapan earn in 2007?

For younger audiences who know Awarapan primarily as a cult film, its original box office performance may come as a surprise. The 2007 Vishesh Films production reportedly earned around Rs 7.7 crore net during its lifetime. The film was considered a box office flop at the time.

However, its reputation changed considerably in the years that followed. Its music continued to find listeners, while Emraan Hashmi's performance and the film's emotional story helped Awarapan develop a dedicated fan base.

Now, almost 19 years later, the franchise is returning with Awarapan 2. The sequel brings back the nostalgia associated with the original, including its popular songs, while introducing a new chapter to the story.

The question now is whether the cult status Awarapan built over the years will translate into a strong theatrical opening for its sequel tomorrow, August 14.

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