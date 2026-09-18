Shah Rukh Khan makes rare appearance at Ambani Ganpati celebrations; joins Ranveer Singh, Nita Ambani | Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations, where he was seen sharing the frame with Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani. A video of the Bollywood superstar performing the aarti at the festivities is also going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Ranveer Singh at Ambani Ganpati celebrations

In pictures from the celebration, Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing alongside Ranveer Singh, who opted for a traditional white kurta-pyjama for the occasion. On the other hand, the superstar was seen in a white shirt and black pants. Nita Ambani is also seen with the two actors, dressed in a vibrant traditional ensemble.

Shah Rukh's presence at the festivities stood out, given that the actor generally keeps his public appearances limited ahead of the release of his next film, King. The latest glimpse has therefore drawn considerable attention from fans, particularly as it captures him attending the celebrations alongside Ranveer.

Ranveer, meanwhile, has also been spotted at the Ambani family's festivities. The actor's appearance with Shah Rukh created a star-studded frame that quickly caught Bollywood fans' attention.

Shah Rukh Khan performs aarti at Ganpati celebrations

A video from the celebrations is also going viral on social media, showing Shah Rukh Khan performing the aarti at the Ambani family's Ganpati festivities. Dressed in traditional attire, the actor can be seen participating in the prayer ceremony alongside other guests.

The video has given fans another glimpse of Shah Rukh at the private celebration and added to the attention surrounding his appearance. His participation in the aarti has also been widely shared across social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh share the frame

The photograph brings together two prominent names from contemporary Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan has remained one of the industry's most recognisable stars for decades, while Ranveer Singh has established himself as one of its leading performers with a varied filmography.

While Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jawan back in 2023 and will now be seen in King on December 24, 2026, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting the zombie-adventure film Pralay after giving two back-to-back blockbusters, Dhurandhar1 and 2, with Aditya Dhar and team.

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