Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 schools; Ranveer Singh supports education of 1,000 girls

Several Bollywood celebrities marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on September 17 with social media messages, while some also announced contributions towards education and community initiatives. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to support the refurbishment of 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh announced that he would support the education of 1,000 girls as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The announcements came on the same day as the launch of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. According to reports, the campaign has been organised around PM Modi’s birthday and his 25 years in public life, with various public-service activities planned during the month.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 schools

Alia Bhatt shared a birthday message for PM Modi on social media and announced the pledge that she and husband Ranbir Kapoor were making as part of the campaign. The couple has committed to supporting the refurbishment of 20 schools, with the schools to be identified based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Alia said the initiative was intended to help create better-equipped learning spaces for children.

In her message, Alia also highlighted the idea of collective effort and giving back to the community. She wished the Prime Minister good health and a fulfilling year ahead before sharing details of the couple’s school initiative.

Ranveer Singh pledges education support for 1,000 girls

Ranveer Singh made his announcement during his visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on September 17. The actor had gone to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and later spoke to News18 about his visit and his contribution to the campaign.

Ranveer pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He connected the commitment with both Ganesh Chaturthi and PM Modi’s birthday, saying he hoped the initiative would receive Bappa’s blessings. During his interaction with News18, Ranveer also spoke about the past year being a happy one for him and his family. He said he had visited Lalbaugcha Raja to thank Lord Ganesha and seek blessings for the journey ahead.

The actor was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama during his visit and was seen interacting with fans gathered outside the pandal. Videos and photographs from his appearance surfaced online, showing him greeting people and posing for photographs.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others wish PM Modi

Apart from the education-related commitments, several film personalities extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on social media. Salman Khan shared a birthday message on X, while Shah Rukh Khan also wished the Prime Minister good health, happiness and success. Other actors, including Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff, also shared their greetings.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is scheduled to run for a month, with public-service activities forming part of the campaign. Alia and Ranbir’s pledge focuses on school infrastructure, while Ranveer’s commitment centres on supporting girls' education.

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