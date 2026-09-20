From Om Shanti Om to motherhood, Deepika Padukone's long-standing Siddhivinayak connection

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple shortly before the birth of their second child. The couple welcomed their younger daughter on September 19, adding another chapter to Deepika's long-standing association with the temple, which dates back to the beginning of her acting career.

Deepika Padukone's Siddhivinayak connection goes back to Om Shanti Om

Deepika moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting and, over the years, Siddhivinayak became a significant part of her journey. She has often been associated with the temple during important phases of her personal and professional life.

The actor’s connection with Siddhivinayak dates back to her debut film, Om Shanti Om. Deepika is said to have visited the temple before the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which marked her entry into Bollywood in 2007.

Since then, the temple has remained a place where she seeks blessings before important milestones. Her visits have also become a familiar part of her journey as she established herself as one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema. The actress has followed a long-standing tradition of visiting the Mumbai temple before each of her film releases. After Deepika got married, the tradition became something the couple followed together as well.

Deepika and Ranveer have continued the tradition

After Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018, the couple also visited Siddhivinayak together. Their visits to the temple have continued at significant moments in their lives. In the weeks leading up to the birth of their first child, the couple was seen seeking blessings at the temple. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.

The couple's recent visit came just a day before the arrival of their second child. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at Siddhivinayak on September 18, with the visit taking place shortly before they welcomed their younger daughter.

Deepika and Ranveer welcome their second child

Deepika and Ranveer became parents for the second time on September 19. The couple already have a daughter, Dua, who was born in September 2024. The arrival of their second child comes nearly two years after their wedding anniversary celebrations and adds another milestone to their relationship.

The couple has generally kept their family life away from excessive public attention, while occasionally sharing glimpses of important moments with fans.

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