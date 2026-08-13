Sunny Deol heard the story of Batwara 1947 16 years ago; what kept the film from moving ahead?

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947 has been building anticipation with its trailer, music and powerful cast. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film revisits the Partition of India and explores its impact on families, relationships and humanity. But the story of the film itself goes back much further.

For the unversed, the film's team also met Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew during the film's promotions in Kolkata.

Why did Batwara 1947 not materialise around 2009-2010?

Rajkumar Santoshi had first narrated the story of Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years ago. However, the project could not take off at the time.

According to the makers, the biggest hurdle was finding a producer willing to back the film. Unlike a conventional action entertainer, Batwara 1947 was built around the emotional and human cost of Partition.

The project eventually found support from Aamir Khan, who came on board as producer through Aamir Khan Productions. His backing helped Santoshi finally bring the long-awaited story to the big screen. The film also marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata

As part of the film's promotional tour, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi recently visited Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata. The duo met Sugata Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Sugata Bose also took them around the historic building and shared his wishes for the film.

Sunny later wrote: "Thank you Sugata Bose ji for your kind words and wishes for #Batwara1947." He also added, "A glimpse into history, history with Sugata Bose grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Set against the backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 focuses on the impact of one of the darkest chapters in the history of the subcontinent. The film features Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 14, 2026, which marks Partition Day. It will clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.

Also read:

Exclusive: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947; which movie will take a bigger opening in the Independence Day clash?