Dyson CameraJet AI Toothbrush launched with camera that can see between your teeth: Price, details and more

New Delhi:

Dyson, a premium luxury electronic brand which is known for pushing the envelope, seems to have gone out on a limb. The company has unleashed the new CameraJet: an electric toothbrush armed with artificial intelligence, a built-in camera, and a precision water jet. There is no shortage of ‘smart’ gadgets these days, but an AI-powered toothbrush with a camera is something new.

The CameraJet has been priced at USD 499, which is around Rs 42,000. Currently, it is available in selected markets and will be available in two colour options – Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink.

The teaser is already floating on social media, and people online have been talking about it. The new gadget for oral health comes with AI, cameras and dental care, that triggered everything from curiosity to outright amusement.

(Image Source : DYSON)Dyson CameraJet AI Toothbrush

A camera that peeks between teeth

At the heart of the CameraJet is its camera-equipped brush head. Dyson claims to have used a 100,000-pixel macro lens that works alongside their Gap Optical Targeting system, mapping spaces between your teeth.

The system grabs 28 images per second, analysing the gaps in real-time. Spot an area that needs more attention?

The brush lets loose a targeted squirt of mouthrinse, and it can do this in just 100 milliseconds.

Instead of spraying mouthwash everywhere, it focuses on the specific spots that actually need it—all while you are brushing.

A tiny dental camera in your hand: Pair with MyDyson app

The camera is not just there for the artificial intelligence. But you can get a live view of your mouth, streamed to your smartphone via the MyDyson app.

Basically, the brush head doubles as a personal dental camera, letting you see those tricky places you usually miss.

Dyson is clear that the camera only kicks in for live viewing or when the jetting feature is running. They also say your images are not saved on the device or sent to the cloud, so your dental selfies stay private.

6 years, 661 engineers and 16 million lines of code

This toothbrush took six years to build, with 661 engineers working on it. Dyson said that thyere is 16 million lines of code behind the scenes. The AI system itself came together after training on more than 470,000 dental images.

As for cleaning, Dyson is using a conical jet instead of the standard narrow stream you find in most water flossers. That means it covers a wider area, operating at a gentler pressure. There is a 12.5 ml mouthrinse tank, a dual-bristle brush head, and variable sonic oscillation, which keeps the bristles moving even when you press harder against your teeth.

3 Functions, one device

Overall, this premium dental device is a three-in-one device:

It brushes.

It water-flosses.

It gives you a live look inside your mouth.

At USD 499, it is not exactly affordable for Indian customers. Whether people will be willing to pay Rs 42,000 for a toothbrush is still a question when we speak of the Indian market. But one thing is for sure: Dyson has turned dental care into one of the standout AI stories for 2026.

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