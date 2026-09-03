Jensen Huang says India has chance to build AI economy, recalls PM Modi’s AI vision

New Delhi:

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has urged India to speed up its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions, stating that the nation has established an information technology industry that gives it a strong foundation to build a domestic AI economy as well. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, Huang further added that AI is developing faster than expected, and countries need to move faster to take advantage of the booming technology.

“AI is moving fast, so every country has to move faster,” Huang said. He brought up his earlier chat with Prime Minister Modi, remembering that Modi started talking about the potential of AI nearly ten years ago. So, the seeds were planted early.

Jensen Huang says India has strong AI foundation

India has the tech muscle, Huang added. With its vast IT industry, the country is well positioned as AI becomes the next big shift in technology. He wants to see Indian companies and startups not just use AI but help shape it—and build businesses around it, too.

Nvidia CEO recalls PM Modi’s AI push a decade ago

Huang has met with Modi before and says India’s been interested in AI for a long time, well before the buzz started globally. “I saw Modi Ji talking about AI a decade ago,” he recalled. That makes Huang optimistic; he’s eager to watch Indian startups dive in and help grow a real AI ecosystem at home.

Huang calls AI economic infrastructure

For Huang, AI is not just a tool, rather, it is the economic backbone of the future. He believes every country should have the right to build its own AI framework, tailored to local needs. The US wants to stay ahead by developing the whole AI stack, but, as Huang puts it, other countries should be able to pick and choose what fits their goals best. He also mentioned that the US supports broader adoption of AI among G20 countries, so everyone can strengthen their own economies.

Nvidia CEO calls for practical AI regulation

On the thorny issue of AI regulation, Huang was pretty clear when he stated that he focuses on the real dangers, not the what-ifs.

“The advice that I would have is to regulate practical and actual harm and not regulate theoretical and hypothetical harm,” he said.

It was all about moving forward with AI and just keep safety front and centre. The smarter and more robust AI gets, he said, the safer and more useful it’ll be.

Huang compares AI safety with cars

Huang used a car analogy: technology made cars much safer over the past century, and the same kind of progress can make AI safer too. As he sees it, you don’t slow down because of risk—you keep improving the tech to minimise it.

AI systems are becoming more reliable

In the last couple of years, Huang pointed out, AI systems have come a long way. New models are hallucinating less and getting better at solving actual problems. “We need to keep moving in that direction,” he said. At the same time, Huang stressed that AI companies cannot treat safety as optional—it should be built into every step as they push for more powerful tech.

No discussion on additional semiconductor tariffs

As for semiconductor tariffs, Huang said he did not discuss that with the US official at the G20 Ministerial. But he did touch on the bigger picture: as countries double down on strengthening their own AI sectors, things like computing infrastructure, semiconductor access, local talent, and startups are all becoming crucial. In this race, it’s not just about speed—it’s about building something solid that keeps growing.

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