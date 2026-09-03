Dell launches new 5G and Wi-Fi 7 aIl laptops in India: Pro 7, Pro 5 and Pro 3 detailed

New Delhi:

Dell just rolled out its new lineup of Pro laptops in India, all loaded with on-device AI features and plenty of ways to stay connected. These machines offer optional 5G and 4G LTE, eSIM support, and Wi-Fi 7, so people aren’t stuck searching for a stable network outside the office.

They showed off everything at the Dell Technologies Forum 2026 in Mumbai this September. In addition to the laptops, Dell unveiled new Precision workstations, a line of professional monitors, and a 4K webcam for business users who want sharp video calls.

Dell Pro 7 gets optional 5G and Wi-Fi 7

Dell Pro 7 model sits at the top of the new commercial laptop lineup and comes in both 13-inch and 14-inch sizes, with regular laptop and 2-in-1 designs. You get to choose between Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors, both of which unlock on-device AI and Copilot+ PC features.

Dell Pro 7 13 and Pro 7 14

The Pro 7 13 and Pro 7 14 offer up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 2TB SSD storage. For displays, you’ll find WUXGA, WQXGA, or OLED panels—touch or non-touch, depending on what you pick. The 2-in-1 models get tough Gorilla Glass Victus and support for an active pen if you’re into sketching or handwriting. Camera options range from FHD HDR all the way up to 8MP HDR with infrared, so video calls look sharp. If you need to stay connected without Wi-Fi, some versions offer 5G and 4G LTE with eSIM, plus the latest Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E.

Dell says the Pro 7 13 is now 18 per cent thinner than before, and some Pro 7 14 variants can run up to 23 hours on a single charge.

Dell Pro 5

The Dell Pro 5 is a strong all-rounder, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3, traditional Intel Core, or AMD Ryzen AI chips. Max out RAM at 64GB and storage at 2TB SSD. Display choices include WUXGA and WQXGA panels up to 500 nits, and select models give you OLED displays. There’s an 8MP HDR/infrared camera if you want it, plus battery packs up to 70Wh. Dell even offers a mini-LED backlit keyboard to help stretch battery life. When constant connectivity is a must, certain configurations include either a MediaTek T700 5G modem or Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 4G LTE, both with eSIM.

For everyday business tasks, Dell designed the Pro 3. This comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and offers Intel or AMD processors. The Pro 3 14 weighs just 1.31kg in Intel trim (slightly more with AMD). Displays can hit 500 nits on the smaller model and 400 nits on the larger one. Like its siblings, select Pro 3s offer Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E, and some Intel Core Ultra models add optional 5G. Other variants support 4G LTE with eSIM.

Dell Precision 9 series

Now, for the power users, Dell launched the Precision 9 series of workstations. These towers target heavy-duty work like AI development, engineering, and data crunching. The Precision 9 T2 features Intel Xeon 600 series chips with up to 24 cores, 1TB of RDIMM memory, and GPU options from NVIDIA and AMD. The beefier T4 and T6 rack up to 86 cores and 4TB of RAM. The T6 is the expansion king—up to 15 PCIe slots, support for two 600W or five 300W NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, and storage that stretches all the way to 316TB.

If you need something for remote setups, the rack-mounted Pro Precision 7 R1 covers that. It comes as a 1U rack server, with Intel Core Ultra Series 2, support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q, up to 128GB DDR5 ECC RAM, and up to 64TB storage.

On the monitor front, Dell’s launching the Pro P 43 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor—42.5 inches of IPS 4K goodness, a sharp integrated Sony STARVIS 8MP 4K HDR camera, wide field of view, AI-driven group framing, and four beamforming mics. It’s packed with USB-C (100W power), HDMI 2.1, USB, and Ethernet ports, and is Zoom Rooms certified.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor

The UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor targets creative and professional users who want it all—a 31.5-inch 4K display up to 120Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and 99% DCI-P3 coverage. It brings a built-in colourimeter, Auto KVM, and a Thunderbolt 4 port that’ll charge your laptop with up to 140W.

Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K

And for clear, crisp calls, there’s the new Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K. This cam shoots 4K video at up to 60fps with a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, selectable fields of view, and features like auto-framing, face tracking, gesture controls, and a document view mode—thanks to on-board AI.

Dell is going all-in on AI-powered business gear in India—backing it up with top-of-the-line laptops, monster workstations, and advanced peripherals. That promise of 5G, 4G LTE, eSIM, and Wi-Fi 7 on a bunch of models really targets businesses demanding connectivity for hybrid work and roving employees. As always, specs and options depend on the model you pick.

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