Vodafone Idea rebrands with new 3D sphere logo, teases bigger changes ahead

New Delhi:

Vi is shaking up its brand image and bringing in Shah Rukh Khan as the new face of its latest campaign. The company’s not just stopping at a logo tweak—it’s setting the stage for bigger changes in how it delivers services, how it communicates, and how customers interact with it.

Vi gets a new 3D brand identity

Starting from September 1 (2026), customers will notice Vi’s new look popping up everywhere they expect to see the brand, like:

App

Official website

Store fronts

Advertisements

And just about any touchpoint you use

Vi has not revealed exactly which new products or services are coming, though.

Visually, Vi’s kept its recognisable “particle,” but now it’s morphed into a round, 3D sphere that sits above the logo. The company says the new shape stands for optimism and an openness to what lies ahead. It’s not just about looking good; this 3D element adds energy and makes the whole brand feel more dynamic. Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vi, put it pretty plainly: “This isn’t just a logo change—it’s our way of showing the bigger shift happening inside the company.”

Shah Rukh Khan in the new Vi campaign

To build buzz, Vi has got Shah Rukh Khan fronting the “Vi badal raha hai… tayaar rahiye” campaign. The goal is to get people curious about what’s next. Details on the upcoming offerings are still under wraps, but Vi promises more news and fresh launches over the next few weeks.

New identity to roll out across Vi platforms

Underneath the new design, Vi says it’s keeping what’s worked so far—namely, the trust it’s built, its commitment to innovation, and its focus on customer experience.

(Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA)Vodafone Idea

Bigger changes expected in the coming weeks

Let’s be real, though: this refresh is happening while Vi continues to roll out its 5G network, beefs up its 4G reach, and develops new services for both everyday users and businesses. The brand update is just a part of a larger shake-up. In the end, people will judge this transformation by what Vi actually delivers in terms of products and customer experience over the next few months. That’s what will show if this new phase is more than just a glossy rebrand.

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