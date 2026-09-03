Mayawati puts brakes on nephew Akash Anand's political rise, says he is 'not mature enough' for key role

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has once again sent a strong political message regarding Akash Anand, making it clear that her nephew will not be given any major responsibility in the party for now. Addressing the BSP's All India meeting, Mayawati said Akash Anand is "not mature enough" at present and needs to gain greater political maturity before being entrusted with a major organisational responsibility. However, she clarified that Anand is free to continue working for the party.

Mayawati's latest remarks indicate that Akash Anand is likely to remain active within the BSP but will continue to stay away from any major responsibility at the top level of the organisation. The BSP chief made it clear that Anand has permission to work for the party, but a bigger role will be considered only after he becomes sufficiently mature politically.

This is not the first time that Anand's position within the BSP has come under scrutiny. The party has taken several major decisions regarding his role in the past, making Mayawati's latest statement particularly important for the BSP's internal political dynamics.

While Anand has not been completely sidelined from party activities, the decision to keep him away from a major responsibility suggests that Mayawati wants him to gain more political experience before taking on a bigger role.

BSP to contest all elections alone

During the All India meeting, Mayawati also announced a key decision regarding the BSP's electoral strategy. She said the BSP will contest all small and big elections in the country on its own. This means the party intends to enter upcoming electoral battles without forming alliances with other political parties.

Mayawati said the interests of the Bahujan community and the mission of making oppressed sections the ruling class remain the BSP's top priorities. She also stressed that attaining political power is essential to achieving these objectives.

Mayawati's big announcement ahead of Punjab polls

Mayawati had earlier announced that the BSP would contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections independently and without an alliance. The BSP chief stressed that the party should field hardworking and honest candidates for the Punjab polls. She said the party must present its policies based on "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" and Ambedkarite ideology as an alternative before people who are allegedly unhappy with the "anti-people" approach of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Punjab strategy is significant as the BSP seeks to expand its independent political presence and consolidate support among sections that have traditionally been part of its electoral base.

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