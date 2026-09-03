OP Rajbhar mocks Akhilesh Yadav's PDA slogan, says 'P for 2017, D for 2022, A for 2027 defeat'

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s signature election slogan, PDA (which originally stands for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak or Backward, Dalit, and Minority). Making a mockery of the opposition's electoral strategy ahead of the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajbhar offered a sarcastic reinterpretation of the acronym to highlight the Samajwadi Party's past electoral losses and predict a future one:

P: First-time defeat in 2017 (Pehli baar 2017 mein hare)

D: Second-time defeat in 2022 (Doosri baar 2022 mein hare)

A: This-time defeat in 2027 (Abki baar 2027 mein harenge)

PDA formula has been the signature style of Akhilesh Yadav's social media strategy

It should be noted that the PDA formula has been the signature style of Akhilesh Yadav's social media strategy to mobilise backward classes, Dalits, and minorities against the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Interestingly, Rajbhar, along with other NDA leaders, has consistently attacked the formula of Akhilesh. Rajbhar has frequently claimed that the PDA alignment has major internal rifts, previously joking that the letters stood for "Party of Dimple and Akhilesh" or mockingly reinterpreting the acronym as "Peet Dega Ahir".

OP Rajbhar challenges SP chief's ambitions ahead of UP elections

As the political temperature is rising in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 state elections, Rajbhar challenged the SP chief's ambitions, stating that the opposition would fail to return to power and that Akhilesh Yadav should worry about preserving his own party's base.

In June this year, Rajbhar launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing its supporters of being the primary perpetrators of atrocities against Dalits across the state. Taking to X, Rajbhar took a swipe at the SP's 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan, mockingly redefining it to claim it represents violence against Dalits by specific communities.

"Hey, you SP loaders! What did you think—that Om Prakash Rajbhar had forgotten? That he would not release the second installment of the PDA, meaning "Ahir will beat" and "Minority will beat" (SP)? That he would not publicly expose, zone-wise and commissionerate-wise, the atrocities committed against Dalits by SP Yadavs and SP Muslims? If that is what you thought, then you are mistaken," Rajbhar posted.

The SBSP chief cited purported UP Police data to claim that members of the Yadav and Muslim communities are involved in the majority of cases involving Dalit oppression. "If you know how to read and write, then look closely at the UP Police report. In every police zone and police commissionerate across the state, when it comes to cases of atrocities against Dalits and the exploited, it is you people who are involved the most, starting right from Gorakhpur," he said.

Targeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar added, "Yesterday, your 'big brother from abroad', Akhilesh Yadav, was sitting in an AC room and holding a press conference, claiming that Gorakhpur has the highest number of atrocities against Dalits. That's why it is the highest — because here too, the misdeeds of your unruly and criminal-minded loaders are screaming the loudest."

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A for Akhilesh, D for Dimple: What students are taught at Samajwadi Party's 'PDA Pathshaala' in Saharanpur