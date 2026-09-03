Yash's Toxic to release in English in India with a shorter cut, know when to watch it in theatres

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit theatres on August 26 amid strong buzz. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. It opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore in India on Day 1, but saw a dip in its first-week earnings.

For the unversed, Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and was released in India across all South Indian languages, along with Hindi. However, fans were left wondering when the English version would be released. The makers finally revealed the details on Thursday, September 3.

Yash's Toxic to release in English in India with a shorter cut

Production banner KVN Productions shared a new poster from the film on Thursday and announced that the English version of Toxic will release in select Indian theatres on September 4. However, the English cut will have a shorter runtime compared to the Indian-language theatrical version.

For the caption, the makers wrote, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026 (sic)." Take a look at the post below:

Toxic English Version: Runtime

Notably, the Indian-language theatrical cut of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has a runtime of 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds. In comparison, the English version runs for 2 hours and 57 minutes, making it approximately 17 minutes shorter. The English version of the film has also received an A certificate.

Toxic: Plot and cast

Apart from Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The story follows Raya, a gangster who takes control of Goa's illegal trade while the region is still under Portuguese rule.

Toxic box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has collected Rs 235.05 crore in India. Within eight days of its release, the film's overseas collection stands at Rs 41.75 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 322.45 crore. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective production banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

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