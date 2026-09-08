PM Modi's first programme on BookMyShow sold out within an hour; over 42,000 on waitlist

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming programme in Vadodara has witnessed a massive response, with all available seats getting booked within just an hour of registrations opening on BookMyShow. More than 42,000 people were subsequently placed on a waiting list, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated on X. The event's digital registration and entry system has also emerged as a notable feature of the programme, with authorities using a private digital platform to streamline access and crowd management.

BookMyShow registrations fill up within an hour

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) opened free public registrations for Prime Minister Modi's programme through BookMyShow. The response was massive, with all available seats being booked within an hour of registration going live. After the seating capacity was reached, registrations were shut and more than 42,000 additional applicants were moved to the waiting list. The government has described the use of a private digital platform for public registration for such a programme as a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Digital M-Tickets to control entry and crowd movement

The digital system will not be limited to registration. It will also be used for entry management at the venue. Those who successfully registered will receive a digital M-Ticket through their BookMyShow accounts. The ticket will contain a secure live QR code, which will be scanned for verification at the venue.

Authorities are using digital registration, identity verification, venue entry and seating management as part of a single system. The objective is to make the entry process more organised while also helping officials manage the movement of a large crowd attending the Prime Minister's programme.

PM Modi to launch key infrastructure projects in Vadodara

Prime Minister Modi will visit Vadodara on Tuesday for a packed programme during which he will inaugurate and dedicate several development projects and lay foundation stones for new ones.

A major highlight will be the commissioning of three sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). Together, the sections cover 326 route kilometres and have been developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.

The three sections are Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-JNPT. Their commissioning is expected to establish direct connectivity with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority. According to the official statement cited by The Times of India, the infrastructure will facilitate the movement of export-import cargo and improve links between industrial centres and ports.

Freight train services to be flagged off

PM Modi will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT in Mumbai. The new infrastructure is aimed at strengthening freight movement along the corridor and improving the connection between key industrial areas and port infrastructure. In addition to freight connectivity, the Prime Minister will also flag off a new passenger train service between Vadodara and Tanda Road. The service is expected to benefit passengers travelling across Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Alirajpur districts.

Three major railway projects on PM's agenda

The Vadodara programme will also see the foundation stone being laid for three railway projects covering a combined distance of 329 kilometres. The projects have an estimated cost of more than Rs 9,700 crore and include the third and fourth railway lines between Vadodara and Ratlam, the Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar gauge conversion project, and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi railway doubling project. These projects form part of the broader railway infrastructure push in Gujarat and are expected to expand rail capacity and improve connectivity once completed.

Highway and Gujarat government projects also included

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects with a combined estimated cost of around Rs 1,780 crore. Alongside the central infrastructure projects, several development works of the Gujarat government, worth approximately Rs 2,600 crore, are also part of the programme.

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