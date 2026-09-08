Trump predicts oil prices will drop below 'USD 2 a gallon after US wins Iran war'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump claimed that oil prices would fall sharply once the United States achieves victory in its conflict with Iran, predicting that gasoline prices could drop below USD 2 per gallon. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked the surge in energy prices to the ongoing military operations in the Middle East and said markets would stabilise rapidly once the conflict ends.

Oil prices will drop

"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran. Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon," Trump said.

Trump further reiterated his threat that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. "It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!" he added.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )US President Donald Trump's post

Oil prices climbed to nearly a six-week high on Monday amid escalating strikes between the United States and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes during peacetime. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, rose to around USD 97 a barrel, marking a 9 per cent increase over the past five days and a 19 per cent rise over the past month.

Iran warns US against any misadventures towards energy facilities

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stark warning to Washington against any misadventures towards Iranian energy facilities, warning of sharp repercussions. In a post on X, he said that Iran's oil and gas production chain is "sprawling, accessible, and exposed."

"It's simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable," said Ghalibaf.

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s remark came after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran's "oil tanker fleet is defenceless"-- reiterating Washington's claims of destruction of Iran's navy and air force.

"It's simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM," Hegseth said.

Last week, US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers after Navy warships were targeted with ballistic missiles. According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple "unprovoked Iranian attacks", with no American personnel harmed.

CENTCOM said its forces subsequently permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. It also said US forces completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the "Noxen", in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was directed to abandon ship.

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