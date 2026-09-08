Mumbai iconic Gaiety-Galaxy cinema temporarily closed due to alleged license issue

Mumbai:

A fresh controversy started on Tuesday after Mumbai's well-known theatre GAIETY GALAXY removed shows of Hanuman Ansh from theatres, primarily due to a protest by some people. During the investigation, Mumbai Police found that the theatre has not renewed its license from the year 2021-22 and after internal investigation, Mumbai Police gave notice to theatre to get closed.

Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra started in 1972

Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra, Mumbai was started in 1972. It is one of the oldest theatres in Mumbai. According to police sources, some organisations outside the theatre protested that the film Hanuman Ansh was not being given space inside the theatre.

Police sources said some people had also torn posters of the film Mirzapur during the protest. When the information came to light, the Mumbai Police registered the first case against about 10 to 12 protesters.

During the investigation, a team of police also visited G Galaxy theatre for routing inquiry. During the investigation, it was found that there were many technical malfunctions inside the theatre. Besides, the necessary certificates required to run the theatre... were not renewed.

Police register case under Section 223

The police immediately registered a case under Section 223 of the BNS against the operators of the theatre… and a notice was issued and the theatre was shut down.

However, theatre owner Manoj Desai offered a different explanation, saying the shutdown is due to a technical problem involving damaged cables. Talking about the temporary closure, Manoj said that the actual reason is some of the cables in the theatre got burned and he had to arrange for new cables from Lohar chawl, South Mumbai.

He further added that screenings would remain suspended until the required replacements were arranged. “Till that is arranged our shows cannot resume. It’s just a technical issue, nothing more than that,” he said.

Action against Gaiety Galaxy came amid increased scrutiny of regulatory compliance

The action against Gaiety Galaxy came amid increased scrutiny of safety and regulatory compliance at the iconic theatre. Apart from this, the cinema also had witnessed a major fire incident in 2015.

As the police notice has been put in place, all screenings at the theatre have been stopped with immediate effect and the FIR and the action over the allegedly lapsed licences are now part of the ongoing matter.

It should be noted that established in 1972, Gaiety-Galaxy is a landmark cinema complex known for its affordable ticket prices and long association with Bollywood. This cinema complex houses multiple screens, including the iconic Gaiety and Galaxy halls, and has, over the years, become a popular spot for filmmakers looking to gauge audience reactions to their films.

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