Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash headline as India aims gold in javelin

Glasgow:

Neeraj Chopra headlines the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the early hours of August 1. Apart from Neeraj. India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have also progressed for the 12-man medal event. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also advanced, setting up another much-anticipated showdown between him and Neeraj.

The qualification round produced few big throws as gusty winds and cold conditions made life difficult for athletes. Chopra did just enough to advance, registering 79.61m to finish fifth overall before shutting down his campaign for the day. Rohit and Yash progressed with 78.37 and 78.36, respectively. They ensured India became the only country to have all three of its entrants reach the 12-man final. Nadeem, meanwhile, qualified comfortably with a season-best 78.63m.

The medal event is expected to revolve around Chopra and Nadeem, whose rivalry has become one of the sport's biggest attractions. However, India's strength in depth through Rohit and Yash Vir Singh gives the country three chances to challenge for the podium.

With qualification complete, attention now shifts to the final, where significantly better conditions are expected and the leading contenders will target throws well beyond the marks recorded in the preliminary round. India will be hoping Chopra can reclaim the Commonwealth Games title he won in 2018, while Nadeem will chase his second CWG gold. He is the defending champion. Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Pathirage, who topped the qualifiers, remains one of the favourites as well.