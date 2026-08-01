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  4. Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash headline as India aims gold in javelin
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Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash headline as India aims gold in javelin

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Neeraj Chopra leads a three-member Indian challenge in the men's javelin final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after all Indian entrants advanced from qualification. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also progressed, setting up another high-profile showdown for gold. Check live updates.

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Image Source : PTI
Glasgow:

Neeraj Chopra headlines the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the early hours of August 1. Apart from Neeraj. India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have also progressed for the 12-man medal event. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also advanced, setting up another much-anticipated showdown between him and Neeraj. 

The qualification round produced few big throws as gusty winds and cold conditions made life difficult for athletes. Chopra did just enough to advance, registering 79.61m to finish fifth overall before shutting down his campaign for the day. Rohit and Yash progressed with 78.37 and 78.36, respectively. They ensured India became the only country to have all three of its entrants reach the 12-man final. Nadeem, meanwhile, qualified comfortably with a season-best 78.63m.

The medal event is expected to revolve around Chopra and Nadeem, whose rivalry has become one of the sport's biggest attractions. However, India's strength in depth through Rohit and Yash Vir Singh gives the country three chances to challenge for the podium. 

With qualification complete, attention now shifts to the final, where significantly better conditions are expected and the leading contenders will target throws well beyond the marks recorded in the preliminary round. India will be hoping Chopra can reclaim the Commonwealth Games title he won in 2018, while Nadeem will chase his second CWG gold. He is the defending champion. Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Pathirage, who topped the qualifiers, remains one of the favourites as well.

 

Live updates :Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash headline as India aims gold in javelin

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  • 12:56 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rumesh Tharanga up next

    World number one, Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga, has committed a foul and is disqualified. However, as the throw suggests, he surpassed the 84-metre mark. It won't be counted though, but the early signs are positive. 

  • 12:54 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rohit Yadav passed 75!

    Rohit Yadav, in his first attempt, crossed the 75-metre mark. He finished with 77.50 metres. Not a great start, but a good start nonetheless. He needs to capitalise on it now. Neeraj stays second for now. 

  • 12:53 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Anderson Peters disqualifies himself

    Anderson Peters was unhappy with his throw and disqualified himself by stepping over the line. The throw was much less than the 75-metre mark. He is really unhappy with the effort. Next up, Keshawn Strachan disqualified himself as well. 

  • 12:51 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What Ben East and Cameron did in their first attempt?

    England's Ben East is next up and makes an immediate statement, opening with a solid throw of 81.12m. Australia's Cameron McEntyre follows, hoping to join the 80m club. However, his first attempt falls well short, landing at 71.66m.

  • 12:50 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Arshad Nadeem next

    Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem crossed the line during the throw and he is disqualified from the opening round. Neeraj remains second to Ben East so far. 

  • 12:49 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Neeraj crosses 80

    Neeraj Chopra crossed the 80-metre mark. He hit 80.97 metres in his first attempt. Neeraj initially thought that he threw well, but his coach explained that it wasn't good enough as the javelin took a dip.

  • 12:46 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Yash Vir Singh starts

    Yash vir Singh starts the proceedings but he is disqualified as his foot crossed the line. DIfficult start for India in Commonwealth Games javelin final in Glasgow. 

  • 12:45 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Introduction!

    All the athletes are being introduced now. India's Yash vir Singh to throw first. Neeraj Chopra to go fifth, followed by Arshad Nadeem at sixth. 

  • 12:41 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Best career and season best throws of all 12 finalists:

    Yash Vir Singh (India) — Personal Best (PB): 83.72m; Season’s Best (SB): 83.72m

    Ben East (England) — PB: 80.49; SB: 80.49m

    Cameron McEntyre (Australia) — PB: 85.73m; SB: 85.73m

    Neeraj Chopra (India) — PB: 90.23m; SB: 85.69m

    Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — PB: 92.97m; SB: 78.63m

    Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria) — PB: 84.68m; SB: 84.68m

    Anderson Peters (Grenada) — PB: 93.07m; SB: 86.38m

    Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas) — PB: 84.27m; SB: 81.86m

    Rohit Yadav (India) — PB: 87.05m; SB: 87.05m

    Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — PB: 92.62m; SB: 92.62m

    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — PB: 90.16m; SB: 83.45m

    Douw Smit (South Africa) — PB: 84.79m; SB: 84.79m

  • 12:40 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How did the 12 finalists perform in the qualifying round?

    Yash Vir Singh (India) — 78.36m

    Ben East (England) — 80.38m

    Cameron McEntyre (Australia) — 78.91m

    Neeraj Chopra (India) — 79.61m

    Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 78.63m

    Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria) — 75.27m

    Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 81.29m

    Keyshawn Strachan (The Bahamas) — 78.60m

    Rohit Yadav (India) — 78.37m

    Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — 82.84m

    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 78.26m

    Douw Smit (South Africa) — 80.64m

  • 12:39 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    How Neeraj performed in qualifiers?

    Neeraj Chopra, like all the other throwers, struggled to make an impact in the qualifiers. However, it wasn't because of his ability, but rather because of the adverse weather. The wind made it difficult, as no one could breach the automatic qualification mark of 84 metres. 

  • 12:37 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India's record in Commonwealth Games - javelin

    India has won two medals in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games. Kashinath Naik opened the country's account with a bronze at the 2010 New Delhi Games, before Neeraj Chopra secured India's first gold in the event at Gold Coast 2018.

  • 12:34 AM (IST)Aug 01, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello from Glasgow!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Javelin final in the Commonwealth Games 2026. India have three representatives in the event, after Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh qualified for the final. The event begins soon. 

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Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026
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