Anti-paper leak amendment bill receives President Droupadi Murmu's nod: Know all about it

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved the amendments to anti-paper leak bill. With this, the punishment provision in the paper leak law has now become even more stringent. According to the new provision, the punishment in paper leak cases will be given within two months. In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the law ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament earlier this week. Now, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

Paper-leak culprits to get jail terms for 5 years with penalty

As per the legislation, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. For organised crimes, the amended law proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

Regarding the anti-paper leak amendment bill, Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi had said on Wednesday that this bill is an attempt to eliminate the entire network of paper leaks. This bill will increase transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process.

The amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha after uproar by the Opposition. Following the bill's passage, the Education Minister wrote in a post on X, "The Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which will create a robust legal framework to address examination malpractices. This bill, which provides for stringent punishment, speedy courts, improved investigation methods, and strict action against examination malpractices, aims to eliminate the entire network of question paper leaks and enhance transparency, credibility, and fairness in the examination process."

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha pass anti-paper leak amendment bill

A day after it was passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the anti-paper leak amendment bill amid disruptions and walkout by opposition members. The bill was sent to President Droupadi Murmu for assent.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh earlier introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 (anti-paper leak law) in the Rajya Sabha, describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to protecting the interests of students and youth.

The Centre on Monday introduced the amendment bill, just days after nationwide student protests over the NEET controversy led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

This proposed legislation aims to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act by prescribing stricter penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks, including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Find major highlights of the new law

• Fast track courts will be set up in every state to hear the paper leak case, where daily hearings will take place and the trial will be completed within 90 days and the punishment will be announced.

• The 2024 law provided for a sentence of 3 to 5 years. Now, the sentence can be 5 to 10 years.

• The 2024 law imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh for paper leaks. This will now be increased to Rs 10 crore.

• Previously, the Central Investigation Agency investigated paper leak cases. Now, a special task force will be formed to investigate paper leak cases.

• There was no time limit set in the 2024 law for completing the investigation of paper leak cases, but now the new amendment says that the investigation should be completed within 2 months.

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Rajya Sabha passes anti-paper leak bill after Opposition walkout, to be sent to President for assent