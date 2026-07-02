Gemini Spark arrives on macOS Beta with AI Task Automation, App Integrations and Remote Controls

New Delhi:

Google has brought Gemini Spark to macOS devices. If you have not heard of it, think of Gemini Spark as your own AI assistant, except it lives right on your Mac and actually gets things done. The beta is already out now for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, and it’s packed with desktop automation tricks, smart file management, and a bunch of handy app integrations.

Gemini Spark can work across files and apps: Here’s what makes it different

Gemini Spark does not act like a tired old chatbot. Once you permit it, it can actually dig into your local files and work directly in your apps. You can ask it to tidy up that mess of PDFs in your Downloads folder, whip up a budget spreadsheet from those invoices you always forget about, or even sync your numbers with Google Workspace—no jumping between windows or digging through folders. Google promises that the AI only touches files you say it can, so you are still in control of what it sees.

Remote AI task execution coming soon

Soon, you will be able to send Gemini Spark tasks remotely from your phone, even if your Mac’s back at home. Picture this: you are on your lunch break, then realise you need last month’s sales numbers, and just ask your phone. The assistant finds the report on your desktop, grabs the revenue details, and sends them off by email. No laptop required, no waiting until you’re back at your desk.

More app integrations added

Google’s also connecting the dots between more apps. Gemini Spark now works with Google Tasks and Keep, so those random bits of notes finally turn into usable to-do lists.

Third-party integrations are lining up, too, with:

Canva

Dropbox

Instacart

OpenTable

Zillow Rentals

Most of these pop up first on the web and mobile, but they’ll land on Mac soon.

Custom MCP support and Proactive monitoring

With support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, you can hook up even more apps and create truly personalised workflows. On top of that, Gemini Spark now offers proactive monitoring – basically, it keeps an eye on:

News

Blogs

Financial markets

Weather

Sports

Shopping sites

Social media

Email

You set the rules, and when something important happens, it pings you. Simple.

Availability

If you want your digital work to just happen, Gemini Spark is Google turning “let the AI handle it” into reality—at least for those who can get the beta. It’s automation, remote control, and a living digital dashboard, all rolled into one. And this is only the beginning.