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MLC Election Results LIVE Updates: Crucial test for BJP-led NDA in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra; counting begins

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Legislative Council elections are often viewed as a political barometer, offering parties insights into their support among educated voters and professionals, as well as their broader political standing ahead of crucial elections, as seen in Uttar Pradesh.

Legislative Council Election Results LIVE Updates
Legislative Council Election Results LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV

Elections for 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka were held on October 23, with the results scheduled to be announced today.

Unlike elections to the Legislative Assemblies, where all eligible adult citizens can vote, elections to the Legislative Councils follow a different process. Only specific categories of voters are eligible to elect Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). Moreover, not every state in India has a Legislative Council. This raises questions about why these bodies exist within India’s political system and what role they play in governance.

Among the four states, the MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh are particularly significant, as the state is scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year. Polling is being conducted for 11 seats, with the contest largely seen as a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP).

Of the 11 seats, five fall under graduates’ constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi. The remaining six are teachers’ constituencies in Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur-Faizabad and Bareilly-Moradabad.

The elections offer the BJP an opportunity to strengthen its organisational presence across Uttar Pradesh as it prepares for the Assembly polls next year, where it will seek a third consecutive term in power. The party currently holds six of the 11 seats through its outgoing members and will aim to consolidate its position.

The SP, meanwhile, will look to build on its strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which it won 37 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 parliamentary seats. Three of the 11 outgoing MLCs belong to Akhilesh Yadav’s party, making the contest an important test of its political strength ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Also Read: 

MLC elections 2026: BJP-led NDA faces key test in UP, Bihar and Maharashtra; Congress eyes Karnataka gains

Live updates :Legislative Council MLC Election Results LIVE Updates:

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  • 9:28 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    DIG reaches Varanasi counting centre amid tight security

    DIG (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena visited the vote-counting centre in Varanasi amid heightened security arrangements, LiveHindustan reported.

    He said the Varanasi police administration had put in place a dedicated security and traffic diversion plan, with more personnel deployed than usual. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation. Meena also warned that any attempt to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Voter turnout in Maharashtra MLC seats

    The voter turnout recorded across the five constituencies after voting was as follows:

    • Nagpur Graduates’ constituency: 64.82%
    • Pune Graduates’ constituency: 62.76%
    • Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency: 59.12%
    • Pune Teachers’ constituency: 85.86%
    • Amravati Teachers’ constituency: 92.25%

    The Amravati Teachers’ constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 92.25%, while the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency registered the lowest participation at 59.12%.

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maharashtra MLC Election Results: Rebel candidates in focus

    The results of elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats will be declared on October 27. The seats include graduates’ constituencies in Nagpur, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with teachers’ constituencies in Pune and Amravati.

    The contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has drawn attention, with rebel candidates also emerging as a challenge that could influence the electoral equations in several constituencies.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Voting underway at 28 Legislative Council seats in 4 states

    The counting of votes for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka has begun. The counting process is being conducted in multiple rounds across the four states, with results expected to emerge as the rounds progress.

  • 8:44 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    UP MLC Election Results LIVE: Ballot papers to be counted first

    The counting of votes for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections has begun. Officials are taking ballot papers out of the ballot boxes and sorting them into bundles as part of the initial counting process. The counting for all 11 seats is being conducted across seven districts in the state.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting of votes begins across 4 states

    Counting of votes polled for Members of the Legislative Councils in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka has begun under tight security measures. 

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar MLC elections: Anant Singh opposes JDU candidate

    In the Patna Graduates’ constituency, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh has openly opposed his party’s candidate, Neeraj Kumar, and extended his support to Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar. Amid the election campaign, the party took disciplinary action against Singh and expelled him for six years.

    Who Can Vote in MLC Elections?

    Only voters whose names appear on the graduates’ or teachers’ electoral rolls are eligible to vote in these constituencies.

    To vote in a graduates’ constituency, a person must have graduated at least three years before the qualifying date. For teachers’ constituencies, voters must have at least three years of teaching experience in a secondary school or an institution of a higher level.

    Voting is conducted through a preferential ballot system, in which voters indicate their order of preference by writing 1, 2, 3 and so on against the names of candidates.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What's the equation in Maharashtra MLC elections?

    Maharashtra is another key state in the latest Legislative Council elections, with polling held for five seats across the Pune Graduates’, Nagpur Graduates’, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’, Pune Teachers’ and Amravati Teachers’ constituencies.

    The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is confident of securing victories across all five seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is hoping to revive its political fortunes following its poor performance in the 2024 Assembly elections.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar MLC election results: Can BJP-Led NDA maintain momentum in Bihar?

    The MLC elections in Bihar present another test for the BJP-led NDA following its sweeping victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. However, the ruling alliance has also faced a setback in the Bankipur bypoll, where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor won the seat, regarded as a stronghold of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

    The NDA will now look to regroup and deliver a strong performance in the Legislative Council polls. Voting is being held for four graduates’ constituency seats and four teachers’ constituency seats across the state.

    Among these contests, the Patna Graduates’ constituency has attracted particular attention after JD(U) MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, backed Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh against his own party’s nominee, Neeraj Kumar.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Election Commission suspends six officials after Agra poll irregularities

    The Election Commission has ordered the immediate suspension of six officials following allegations of booth capturing and electoral malpractice during the MLC elections in Agra. Those suspended include a sector magistrate, a police inspector and a sub-inspector.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Karnataka MLC Elections: BJP-JDS alliance takes on Congress

    In Karnataka, the MLC elections are set to test the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s ability to consolidate its support base and the Congress’s capacity to mount a coordinated challenge amid internal political tensions.

    The NDA, which currently holds three of the four seats, is aiming to retain its existing strength while wresting the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency from the Congress. The ruling party, meanwhile, hopes that its early announcement of candidates and sustained campaign groundwork will help it defend its sole seat and make gains in other constituencies.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    UP MLC Election Results: A battle for narrative and momentum

    The BJP currently holds 79 of the 99 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, making the latest MLC election results less significant in terms of its overall numerical strength. However, with Assembly elections approaching next year, the party will be keen to maintain its political narrative and momentum ahead of the crucial contest.

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Mlc Legislative Council Uttar Pradesh Bihar Maharashtra Karnataka Election Results
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