Supreme Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on plea claiming he pushed pregnant journalist

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on a plea alleging that he pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the court on October 12. The application seeks directions for the registration of an FIR against Gandhi and others allegedly involved in the incident, along with compensation for the journalist.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, told the bench that an application had been filed in a pending petition. Bhatia submitted that a female journalist had been manhandled on the Supreme Court premises. The allegations are contained in the plea and have not been established by the court.

What does the plea allege against Rahul Gandhi?

According to the application, the journalist was allegedly pushed towards a gate with such force that she lost her balance and fell, breaking her fall with her hands. The plea claims the incident occurred in a crowded area in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other people.

It further alleges that the push was deliberate and not merely the result of jostling in the crowd. The application states that the journalist had expressly asked for the conduct to stop. The plea has sought the immediate registration of an FIR against Gandhi and all others allegedly involved in the assault. It has also requested compensation for the journalist. These claims remain allegations raised in the application. The Supreme Court has sought responses from the respondents, and the outcome of the proceedings is awaited.

Advocate had raised the issue on October 16

Bhatia had also urged the Supreme Court on October 16 to consider the matter. During the earlier mention, he alleged that Gandhi had pushed a woman journalist within the court premises. Bhatia told the bench that the journalist was three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised following the incident. He urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.

The application has now been taken up for consideration, with the bench seeking responses from Gandhi and the other respondents.

Why did Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders visit the Supreme Court?

On October 12, Gandhi and several prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by supporters, reached the Supreme Court to file a plea concerning alleged large-scale deletions of voters and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march took place amid protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The broader dispute concerns allegations surrounding the revision of electoral rolls. The opposition leaders had approached the Supreme Court over the issue, while the alleged incident involving the journalist has led to a separate application seeking legal action.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notices to Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress party and others on a plea challenging the October 12 march. The court's latest notice concerns the application alleging that the journalist was pushed during the march. Further proceedings will clarify the responses of the parties and the court's consideration of the relief sought.

(With inputs from PTI)

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