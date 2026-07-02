SpaceX AI device prototype leaked: Report claims Elon Musk's company is building a phone-like AI gadget

New Delhi:

SpaceX, a company owned by Elon Musk, is rumoured to be working on a new AI device that might look a lot like a smartphone. The upcoming device is said to be powered by xAI’s technology, and as per the report from The Wall Street Journal, it was claimed that SpaceX showed investors a slim, handset-style prototype, suggesting it runs on its own operating system, not Android, and integrates xAI’s AI.

There are not many details about the hardware yet (by the time of writing), as it is said to be early in development, so a lot could change before you ever see it on shelves.

Report claims SpaceX showed an AI device prototype

Though the speculation is rising, not everyone is buying it, though. Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, quickly shot down the story, calling it “utterly false”. Neither SpaceX nor xAI has confirmed any of their plans for a handheld device, so at this point, it’s all rumour.

Elon Musk rejects the claims

People are speculating that if SpaceX did enter into the AI hardware game, it would have some major advantages for the ultimate users. The companies which are known for their manufacturing capabilities – inside and out, SpaceX and Tesla – along with Starlink’s satellite network, could offer something unique for the consumers, especially for global connectivity.

Analysts have floated the idea that SpaceX might be interested in expanding into mobile services, but nobody on the inside has confirmed anything.

AI device could use xAI and a custom operating system

Meanwhile, competition’s picking up in the AI device world. OpenAI is said to be developing its own hardware, working with former Apple design legend Jony Ive. Humane and Rabbit have already launched their AI-powered devices, though those haven’t exactly become household staples yet.

Competition in the AI hardware market is growing

So, are people ready to ditch (or supplement) their phones for smart, AI-driven gadgets? Hard to say.

For now, the SpaceX device is just speculation, especially with Musk publicly denying the whole thing. Until there’s an official word from the company, everything about this rumoured gadget is still up in the air.