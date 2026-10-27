UP CEO apologises over 'thank God Ram didn't kill any minority' post, promises formal communication

The poll body in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday apologised following a row over its 'thank God Ram didn't kill any minority' post and said the "tone and tenor" of the language used is not in line with what is expected from its social media handle.

Quoting its previous post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Uttar Pradesh said it offers its "sincere apologies" to those who were offended by the post, adding it will ensure that its communications in the future are "decorous and formal".

"The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle," the UP CEO's handle said.

"The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal," it added.

What's the controversy all about?

The controversy had erupted earlier after some voter lists with bizarre names such as 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara' were found in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the MLC elections. This triggered a controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging a casteist angle, while the Congress calling out the poll body over the errors.

Later, the UP CEO acknowledged the mistakes on Monday and clarified it was not an intended caste-based discrimination, but this triggered another row over the poll body's 'thank God Ram didn't kill any minority' post.

"In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara.' Computers/software are not casteist," the UP CEO had said on X on Monday.

"It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal," it added.

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