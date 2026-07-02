Motorola Razr Fold gets AirDrop support via Quick Share, makes file sharing with iPhone and Mac easier

New Delhi:

Motorola’s Razr Fold, one of the most appreciated foldable smartphones, has just received a major upgrade, and it is now supporting AirDrop-style file sharing with Apple devices, all thanks to Google’s Quick Share. So, if you own a Razr Fold smartphone, then you can simply send files straight to iPhones, iPads or Mac devices – without any hassle with third-party apps or uploading everything to the cloud.

Quick Share now works with Apple devices

Android Authority reportedly spotted this update in action, with screenshots showing files zipping from the Razr Fold right to a MacBook—no extra steps, just a smooth transfer.

You can share your photos, videos, documents, contacts—pretty much anything you would normally share.

It’s a huge relief for anyone who is really tired of emailing files back and forth to people or juggling messaging apps just to send a picture.

Google expands cross-platform file sharing

Google actually rolled out this cross-platform sharing last year on its Pixel 10 phones, and lately, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and other big-name Android brands have jumped on board.

Now Razr Fold has joined the crowd and made life a lot easier for people who prefer using both Apple and Android gear every day.

No need for third-party apps

The Quick Share app is capable of sharing files directly over the air, making the whole process much quicker and hassle-free, especially if you switch between devices—a situation that is more common than ever.

Motorola Razr Fold: Specifications

The new Razr Fold comes with a 6.6-inch cover display along with a big 8.1-inch main screen.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The handset is backed by a 6,000mAh battery which further comes with superfast wired and wireless charging support.

So, with Quick Share and AirDrop support on board, the Razr Fold isn’t just a stylish foldable—it’s a seriously practical choice for anyone who bounces between Android and Apple worlds.

Price tag and where to buy?

If you are curious and willing to get the Razr Fold, then Motorola is selling the device at a starting price of Rs 149,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. You can buy it from the official online as well as the offline partners.