Houthis deny targeting Mecca, Medina as Saudis report missile attacks; Riyadh airport to reopen today

The situation largely escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after Saudi Arabia claimed that the Houthis targeted Mecca and Medina, but the Yemen-based group denied targeting the Islam's holiest cities.

The Saudis claimed the Houthis fired two intercepted ballistic missiles on Mecca and Medina, but they were intercepted by the air defence; although the falling debris damaged some buildings.

"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," said the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense on X (formerly Twitter).

Houthis deny targeting Mecca, Medina

Although the Houthis denied targeting Mecca and Medina, it accepted that fresh strikes were conducted against the Saudis. It said Saudi Arabia's three airports, including the international airport in capital Riyadh, energy installations, a pipeline and an air base were targeted.

"What the Saudi enemy is promoting about our forces targeting towards the holy areas of Mecca and Medina is a great and huge lie," said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.

Riyadh airport to resume flights Sunday

The repeated attacks on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had forced the Saudi authorities shut the operations there, but officials said normal functioning would resume on Sunday. It also urged commuters to confirm their flight details before travelling.

"Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport said in a statement.

"We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions," it added.

The attack that killed 13 at Riyadh airport

An attack on Riyadh airport earlier this month killed 13 people and forced it to shut, while this week the US ordered non-essential embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, citing the Houthi threat.

Riyadh leads a military coalition that first intervened in 2015 in the conflict, which has devastated Yemen and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The dramatic escalation in Yemen, with the Houthis taking control of the entire Red Sea coast in a lightning offensive last month, has further destabilised the region and disrupted oil markets.

(With AFP inputs)

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