Google Chrome gets major security update with 6 critical bug fixes: How to download?

Google rolled out a major Chrome update (version 156) packed with security updates. They are fixing 353 security flaws, including 6 critical bugs. So if you are using Chrome on Windows, Mac, or Linux, then this is the right time to update. These fixes cover everything from graphics and accessibility features to browser rendering and communication tools. The rollout has already started, but not everyone will get it at once, so you will need to check your browser version manually.

How to check if my Chrome is updated?

Open Chrome

Head to the About page and compare your version number.

For Linux, look for Chrome 156.0.8078.47.

For Windows and Mac, you might see either 156.0.8078.47 or 156.0.8078.48.

If you do not see these numbers yet, then Chrome is probably still waiting to update, so keep checking.

Once you see the new version, install it.

Once installed, do not forget to relaunch Chrome to get the update implemented.

Critical bugs: Details

5 of them have reportedly messed with memory by handling in places like:

Skia graphics engine

CSS styling

Painting

WebRTC

Accessibility features

The sixth bug is a use-after-free flaw in accessibility, which means Chrome might access memory after it has been released. This sounds really bad, as these weaknesses could let hackers run malicious code or crash the browser.

Google has not stated if these bugs have been exploited yet. They are rather holding back the full details until more people update.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google

So, keep yourself safe; push to get your update implemented.

This time, AI helped find some of the vulnerabilities. Researchers at Anthropic spotted the accessibility flaw by using Claude AI, and OpenAI Codex Security (aka kylebot) found the big WebRTC bug.

Google has uncovered the issues in the graphics engine. It is actually a team effort (humans and AI working together) to keep Chrome secure.

If you are not sure how to update, then it is simple:

1. Open Chrome.

2. Click the three-dot menu (top-right).

3. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.

4. Let Chrome check for updates.

5. When it finishes downloading, click Relaunch.

For businesses, IT admins should use Chrome Enterprise tools to push updates and make sure that everyone who updated their browser restarts.

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