Govt warns private TV channels against programme code violations, flags live anti-terror coverage

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (known as MIB) has issued a new advisory that directs all the private satellite TV channels to strictly comply with the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 as well as the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

The new advisory highlights the concerns that have been raised over the non-compliance by broadcasters (TV news channels basically) and asks them to work on responsible reporting over sensitive events, that includes anti-terror operations, crime-related issues in the nation, natural disasters, violence against everyone and other communal issues.

The MIB further said that the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), which has been constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has observed the instances that are similar to news and visuals which are being broadcast across multiple channels and on similar topics.

(Image Source : MAGNIFIC)Govt warns private TV channels against programme code violations

The committee further stressed that inappropriate behaviour and language need to be checked in the television coverage.

Here are the main highlights of everything that the government wants the news channels to follow with immediate effect:

1. Do not broadcast live anti-terror operations:

Only the official spokesperson should provide updates, and no channel should add anything themselves. If some channels are showing some recorded footage with a timestamp on it, viewers will get the idea of the timeline when the action actually took place.

2. Caution while broadcasting violent visuals

Editors of the channels will need to think twice before broadcasting disturbing content, like avoiding endless loops of gruesome scenes being shown, and further use blur or masking when needed, especially for crime or accident coverage.

3. Responsible reporting of crime and violence

Stick to the verified facts by avoiding hyped up unlawful behaviour, and do not sensationalise. When reporting crimes against women or kids, reporters need to follow the related legal guidelines carefully.

4. Time-stamp visuals of disasters and major incidents

News viewers usually get anxious if old or misleading visuals pop up without context. So channels need to keep things clear and accurate while broadcasting.

5. Use only authentic maps of India

The maps that are broadcast from TV graphics to digital presentations will need to be sourced from the Survey of India. It is a move to protect the country's borders and integrity.

6. Ensure communal harmony in debate programmes

Panels showing live debates should not fuel hate or anti-national sentiments. Editorial teams should vet their guests and prepare them well in advance for the possible things to refrain from stating during the debates. In case someone speaks out of context and crosses the line, surpassing the new rule, then channels need to quickly mute them, interrupt them, or even stop the feed instantly.

7. Protect the identity of sexual offence victims

Never, under any situation and circumstances reveal informations like real photos, family, or even neighbourhood (that could expose who they are). Follow Supreme Court rules, and the law at this point is a must.

(Image Source : MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING)Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The ministry advises caution in the use of artificial intelligence

The advisory further addressed the use of artificial intelligence, that includes generative AI, in television programming and news presentations.

Broadcasters will be advised to use AI tools primarily, without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content. The ministry has specifically focused on AI-generated graphics, virtual news presentations and other applications to remain consistent with the programme code.

The advisory will further call on broadcasters to strengthen their editorial and content-related practices to improve compliance with the prescribed rules from the ministry to all existing channels.

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