Andhra Pradesh: Local body polls in 19 municipalities deferred following SC orders

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said on Wednesday that local body elections would go ahead as scheduled in all notified municipalities except 19 across seven districts. The decision follows orders from the Supreme Court, although the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to receive a copy of the court's order.

The 19 municipalities are in YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Anantapuram, Prakasam, Palnadu and Markapuram districts. Punetha also directed district officials to prevent violence during the nomination process, ensure security for candidates and stop unnecessarily demanding certificates that are not required under the rules.

Which municipalities are affected by the poll decision?

In an official press release, Punetha said the election schedule would remain unchanged for all other notified municipalities and municipal corporations, with the exception of the 19 municipalities across the seven districts.

"Except 19 municipalities in seven districts, all other (notified) municipalities and corporations will go to polls as scheduled," Punetha said, citing orders from the Supreme Court (SC).

The SEC held a video conference with the collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) from the districts concerned on Wednesday. Punetha instructed them to follow the apex court's orders. He also noted that the Commission had not yet received a copy of the Supreme Court order.

SEC directs officials to ensure peaceful nominations

Punetha asked collectors and SPs to take steps to prevent a repeat of the violent incidents reported during the filing of nominations for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

He directed police to provide security to candidates while they file their nominations and ensure that the process remains transparent, peaceful and in line with the rules.

The State Election Commissioner also clarified that candidates did not need to submit No Objection Certificates (NOCs) or 'no dues certificates'. He said some election officials were unnecessarily insisting on these documents.

Why did the YSRCP approach the Supreme Court?

On October 19, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's October 18 order that refused to extend the deadline for filing nominations.

The SEC's announcement on Wednesday came amid the legal proceedings over the nomination deadline and the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

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